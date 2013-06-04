10 Make-Ahead Summer Side Dishes

By Dawn Perry
Updated April 01, 2019
Victor Protasio
These cool make-ahead companions to burgers, hot dogs, and steaks will be surefire hits all summer long.
Creamy Dill Potato Salad

Simple yet delicious, this versatile side can be lightened up with low-fat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.

Carrot Slaw With Pineapple and Peanuts

This unusual mayo-free slaw benefits from crunchy, salty peanuts and sweet, juicy pineapple chunks.

Grilled Eggplant With Parsley and Pine Nuts

Marinate the eggplant in olive oil, red wine vinegar, and fennel seed to add a pop of flavor.

Bean Salad With Bacon and Chives

The recipe calls for cannellini beans, but you can also use chickpeas, black-eyed peas, or a combination.

Pearl Couscous With Feta and Radicchio

You can make this salad up to 8 hours ahead—just toss with fresh basil before serving.

Spicy Marinated Raw Zucchini

In this no-cook side, the zucchini softens and picks up tangy, spicy flavor as it marinates with sesame oil, rice vinegar, shallots, and crushed red pepper.

Honey-Mustard Green Beans With Pecans

Tossing the green beans with the vinegar just before serving preserves their bright green color. (The acid in the vinegar can turn green vegetables brown.)

Tomato Salad With Ginger and Mint

Perk up ripe, seasonal tomatoes with fresh grated ginger, torn mint leaves, and lemon zest.

Corn Salad With Parmesan and Chilies

Sweet fresh corn kernels get a salty hit from shaved Parmesan; sliced red chilies provide a spicy kick.

Cucumber and Snap Pea Salad

The tangy yogurt sauce provides a cooling contrast to the crisp snap peas and cucumber.

