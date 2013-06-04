10 Make-Ahead Summer Side Dishes
Creamy Dill Potato Salad
Simple yet delicious, this versatile side can be lightened up with low-fat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.
Get the recipe.
Carrot Slaw With Pineapple and Peanuts
This unusual mayo-free slaw benefits from crunchy, salty peanuts and sweet, juicy pineapple chunks.
Get the recipe.
Grilled Eggplant With Parsley and Pine Nuts
Marinate the eggplant in olive oil, red wine vinegar, and fennel seed to add a pop of flavor.
Get the recipe.
Bean Salad With Bacon and Chives
The recipe calls for cannellini beans, but you can also use chickpeas, black-eyed peas, or a combination.
Get the recipe.
Pearl Couscous With Feta and Radicchio
You can make this salad up to 8 hours ahead—just toss with fresh basil before serving.
Get the recipe.
Spicy Marinated Raw Zucchini
In this no-cook side, the zucchini softens and picks up tangy, spicy flavor as it marinates with sesame oil, rice vinegar, shallots, and crushed red pepper.
Get the recipe.
Honey-Mustard Green Beans With Pecans
Tossing the green beans with the vinegar just before serving preserves their bright green color. (The acid in the vinegar can turn green vegetables brown.)
Get the recipe.
Tomato Salad With Ginger and Mint
Perk up ripe, seasonal tomatoes with fresh grated ginger, torn mint leaves, and lemon zest.
Get the recipe.
Corn Salad With Parmesan and Chilies
Sweet fresh corn kernels get a salty hit from shaved Parmesan; sliced red chilies provide a spicy kick.
Get the recipe.
Cucumber and Snap Pea Salad
The tangy yogurt sauce provides a cooling contrast to the crisp snap peas and cucumber.
Get the recipe.