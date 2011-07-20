6 Sensational Salad Suppers

By Real Simple
Updated January 02, 2015
Con Poulos
Tossing around ideas for dinner? These crispy, cool, flavor-packed dishes are speedy and satisfying.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Grilled Chicken and Corn Salad With Avocado and Parmesan

Con Poulos

Rosemary, garlic, and lemon juice season both the dressing and the chicken in this Southwestern dinner.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Grilled Shrimp Panzanella With Basil

Con Poulos

This summery salad combines shrimp with grilled bread, juicy tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Get the recipe.

3 of 6

Steak Salad With Bacon and Crispy Potatoes and Blue Cheese Dressing

Con Poulos

Turn a traditional steak dinner into a refreshing salad for a fun twist.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Quinoa and Vegetable Salad With Tahini Dressing

Con Poulos

Going meatless? Quinoa and edamame provide all the protein you’ll need in this heart-healthy option.

Get the recipe.

5 of 6

Thai Pork Salad With Chilies and Mint

Con Poulos

Chopped peanuts add a pleasing crunch in this spicy Asian meal.

Get the recipe.

6 of 6

Chopped Greek Salad With Pita Chips

Con Poulos

This salad has all the classic ingredients—cucumbers, onions, Feta, oregano, and olives—making each bite a flavor-packed mouthful.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple