6 Sensational Salad Suppers
Con Poulos
Tossing around ideas for dinner? These crispy, cool, flavor-packed dishes are speedy and satisfying.
Grilled Chicken and Corn Salad With Avocado and Parmesan
Con Poulos
Rosemary, garlic, and lemon juice season both the dressing and the chicken in this Southwestern dinner.
Get the recipe.
Grilled Shrimp Panzanella With Basil
Con Poulos
This summery salad combines shrimp with grilled bread, juicy tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Get the recipe.
Steak Salad With Bacon and Crispy Potatoes and Blue Cheese Dressing
Con Poulos
Turn a traditional steak dinner into a refreshing salad for a fun twist.
Get the recipe.
Quinoa and Vegetable Salad With Tahini Dressing
Con Poulos
Going meatless? Quinoa and edamame provide all the protein you’ll need in this heart-healthy option.
Get the recipe.
Thai Pork Salad With Chilies and Mint
Con Poulos
Chopped peanuts add a pleasing crunch in this spicy Asian meal.
Get the recipe.
Chopped Greek Salad With Pita Chips
Con Poulos
This salad has all the classic ingredients—cucumbers, onions, Feta, oregano, and olives—making each bite a flavor-packed mouthful.
Get the recipe.
