10 Quick and Easy Soup Recipes
Paul Sirisalee
These easy variations on your favorite winter comfort food are sure to cause a stir—and they all take 15 minutes or less of hands-on time.
Spicy Chicken and Hominy Soup
Paul Sirisalee
Spice up standard chicken soup with chopped chipotles in adobo.
Get the recipe.
Tomato Soup With Parmesan and Croutons
Paul Sirisalee
Make easy homemade croutons for a crisp, delicious soup topping.
Get the recipe.
Mushroom Barley Soup
Paul Sirisalee
Pearl barley might take a little longer to cook, but its nutty, hearty flavor and health benefits are well worth it.
Get the recipe.
Creamy Broccoli and Spinach Soup
Paul Sirisalee
Puree all the ingredients in a blender to get the smoothest, creamiest results.
Get the recipe.
White Bean and Escarole Soup With Chicken Sausage
Paul Sirisalee
Start with fully cooked chicken sausages to cut down on prep time.
Get the recipe.
Cauliflower Soup With Toasted Garlic
Paul Sirisalee
This dairy-free soup has minimal ingredients but lots of deep flavors.
Get the recipe.
Asian Noodle Soup With Shrimp
Paul Sirisalee
Make quick “noodles” by slicing wonton wrappers into strips; they’ll cook quickly in the broth.
Get the recipe.
Chickpea, Vegetable, and Pesto Soup
Paul Sirisalee
This vegetarian option gets a hit of protein from hearty chickpeas.
Get the recipe.
Split Pea Soup With Chorizo
Paul Sirisalee
Chopped chorizo adds a meaty, spicy kick to every spoonful.
Get the recipe.
Curried Squash Soup
Paul Sirisalee
This Thai-inspired soup incorporates red curry paste, coconut milk, and tart lime juice for lush, bright flavors.
Get the recipe.
