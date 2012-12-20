10 Quick and Easy Soup Recipes

By Dawn Perry
November 07, 2017
Paul Sirisalee

These easy variations on your favorite winter comfort food are sure to cause a stir—and they all take 15 minutes or less of hands-on time.

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Spicy Chicken and Hominy Soup

Paul Sirisalee
Spice up standard chicken soup with chopped chipotles in adobo.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Tomato Soup With Parmesan and Croutons

Paul Sirisalee
Make easy homemade croutons for a crisp, delicious soup topping.

Get the recipe.

3 of 10

Mushroom Barley Soup

Paul Sirisalee
Pearl barley might take a little longer to cook, but its nutty, hearty flavor and health benefits are well worth it.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Creamy Broccoli and Spinach Soup

Paul Sirisalee
Puree all the ingredients in a blender to get the smoothest, creamiest results.

Get the recipe.

5 of 10

White Bean and Escarole Soup With Chicken Sausage

Paul Sirisalee
Start with fully cooked chicken sausages to cut down on prep time.

Get the recipe.

6 of 10

Cauliflower Soup With Toasted Garlic

Paul Sirisalee
This dairy-free soup has minimal ingredients but lots of deep flavors.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Asian Noodle Soup With Shrimp

Paul Sirisalee
Make quick “noodles” by slicing wonton wrappers into strips; they’ll cook quickly in the broth.

Get the recipe.

8 of 10

Chickpea, Vegetable, and Pesto Soup

Paul Sirisalee
This vegetarian option gets a hit of protein from hearty chickpeas.

Get the recipe.

9 of 10

Split Pea Soup With Chorizo

Paul Sirisalee
Chopped chorizo adds a meaty, spicy kick to every spoonful.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Curried Squash Soup

Paul Sirisalee
This Thai-inspired soup incorporates red curry paste, coconut milk, and tart lime juice for lush, bright flavors.

Get the recipe.
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com