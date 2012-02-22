Quick 20-Minute Party Appetizers

By Real Simple
Updated June 24, 2018
Maura McEvoy
Recipes for party-worthy appetizers that take 20 minutes or less from start to finish.
Cheese Quesadillas

Quentin Bacon

Incredibly simple to make, just-from-the-oven cheese quesadillas are always a crowd pleaser.

Get the recipe: Cheese Quesadillas

Baked Brie With Crackers and Jam

If you’ve got a bunch of hungry guests, this easy appetizer is a crowd pleaser. When placed in the oven for five to 10 minutes, a wheel of Brie cheese becomes deliciously warm and gooey. Serve with a variety of crackers or breads, as well as raspberry, cranberry, or fig jam or preserves.

Chickpea and Mint Crostini

Mikkel Vang

In this no-cook recipe, combine chickpeas with juicy pomegranate seeds and chopped mint for a bright, fresh topping.

Get the recipe: Chickpea and Mint Crostini

Shrimp With Tarragon Aïoli

José Picayo

Using pre-cooked peeled shrimp drastically cuts down prep time; just whisk the dip ingredients together and serve.

Get the recipe: Shrimp With Tarragon Aïoli

Bacon-Wrapped Apricots With Sage

Con Poulos

Instead of the usual bacon-wrapped dates, serve this twist which pairs dried apricots with salty bacon.

Get the recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Apricots With Sage

Endive With Ricotta, Almonds, and Raisins

Beatriz da Costa

Dress up crisp endive leaves with a creamy ricotta filling for a beautiful handheld appetizer.

Get the recipe: Endive With Ricotta, Almonds, and Raisins

Spicy Black Beans and Avocado Canapés

Burcu Avsar

Scoopable tortilla chips are the perfect vehicle for a mixture of black beans, diced avocado, and minced jalapeño.

Get the recipe: Spicy Black Beans and Avocado Canapés

Smoked Salmon Triangles

Rob Howard

Upgrade the classic smoked salmon-cream cheese pairing with these elegant open-faced mini sandwiches.

Get the recipe: Smoked Salmon Triangles

Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Chutney

Con Poulos

The fruit jam brings out the nutty, warm flavors in the melted cheese and cut through its richness.

Get the recipe: Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Chutney

Provolone and Roasted Red Pepper Crisps

Anna Williams

Garnish crisp pita with roasted red peppers and melted provolone for an easy party appetizer.

Get the recipe: Provolone and Roasted Red Pepper Crisps

Blue Cheese and Fig Crostini

Grant Cornett

Sweet fig chutney stands up well against the intense, tangy blue cheese.

Get the recipe: Blue Cheese and Fig Crostini

Rosemary Pecans

Beatriz da Costa

Sugar, cayenne pepper, and chopped rosemary turn ordinary pecans into a party-worthy snack.

Get the recipe: Rosemary Pecans

Spiced Pita Chips

Beatriz da Costa

Jazz up plain pita by sprinkling with herbs and broiling until crisp.

Get the recipe: Spiced Pita Chips

Personal Pizzas

Anna Williams

Start with a baguette and top with tomato sauce, cheese, spinach, and salami for an Italian appetizer in minutes.

Get the recipe: Personal Pizzas

Pears With Blue Cheese and Prosciutto

Mikkel Vang

If pears aren’t in season, you can substitute juicy peaches, cantaloupe, or honeydew.

Get the recipe: Pears With Blue Cheese and Prosciutto

Stuffed Sweet Peppers

Christopher Baker

Fresh mozzarella and flat-leaf parsley leaves transform pickled sweet red cherry peppers into pretty hors d’oeuvres.

Get the recipe: Stuffed Sweet Peppers

Roasted Red Pepper Canapés

James Wojcik

Use quality thick-cut potato chips to make this five-minute appetizer.

Get the recipe: Roasted Red Pepper Canapés

Cheese Crisps

Maura McEvoy

Brush sliced bread with olive oil, top with grated Gruyère, and broil to create a snack that’s incredibly simple and tasty.

Get the recipe: Cheese Crisps

