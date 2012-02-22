Quick 20-Minute Party Appetizers
Cheese Quesadillas
Incredibly simple to make, just-from-the-oven cheese quesadillas are always a crowd pleaser.
Get the recipe: Cheese Quesadillas
Baked Brie With Crackers and Jam
If you’ve got a bunch of hungry guests, this easy appetizer is a crowd pleaser. When placed in the oven for five to 10 minutes, a wheel of Brie cheese becomes deliciously warm and gooey. Serve with a variety of crackers or breads, as well as raspberry, cranberry, or fig jam or preserves.
Chickpea and Mint Crostini
In this no-cook recipe, combine chickpeas with juicy pomegranate seeds and chopped mint for a bright, fresh topping.
Get the recipe: Chickpea and Mint Crostini
Shrimp With Tarragon Aïoli
Using pre-cooked peeled shrimp drastically cuts down prep time; just whisk the dip ingredients together and serve.
Get the recipe: Shrimp With Tarragon Aïoli
Bacon-Wrapped Apricots With Sage
Instead of the usual bacon-wrapped dates, serve this twist which pairs dried apricots with salty bacon.
Get the recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Apricots With Sage
Endive With Ricotta, Almonds, and Raisins
Dress up crisp endive leaves with a creamy ricotta filling for a beautiful handheld appetizer.
Get the recipe: Endive With Ricotta, Almonds, and Raisins
Spicy Black Beans and Avocado Canapés
Scoopable tortilla chips are the perfect vehicle for a mixture of black beans, diced avocado, and minced jalapeño.
Get the recipe: Spicy Black Beans and Avocado Canapés
Smoked Salmon Triangles
Upgrade the classic smoked salmon-cream cheese pairing with these elegant open-faced mini sandwiches.
Get the recipe: Smoked Salmon Triangles
Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Chutney
The fruit jam brings out the nutty, warm flavors in the melted cheese and cut through its richness.
Get the recipe: Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Chutney
Provolone and Roasted Red Pepper Crisps
Garnish crisp pita with roasted red peppers and melted provolone for an easy party appetizer.
Get the recipe: Provolone and Roasted Red Pepper Crisps
Blue Cheese and Fig Crostini
Sweet fig chutney stands up well against the intense, tangy blue cheese.
Get the recipe: Blue Cheese and Fig Crostini
Rosemary Pecans
Sugar, cayenne pepper, and chopped rosemary turn ordinary pecans into a party-worthy snack.
Get the recipe: Rosemary Pecans
Spiced Pita Chips
Jazz up plain pita by sprinkling with herbs and broiling until crisp.
Get the recipe: Spiced Pita Chips
Personal Pizzas
Start with a baguette and top with tomato sauce, cheese, spinach, and salami for an Italian appetizer in minutes.
Get the recipe: Personal Pizzas
Pears With Blue Cheese and Prosciutto
If pears aren’t in season, you can substitute juicy peaches, cantaloupe, or honeydew.
Get the recipe: Pears With Blue Cheese and Prosciutto
Stuffed Sweet Peppers
Fresh mozzarella and flat-leaf parsley leaves transform pickled sweet red cherry peppers into pretty hors d’oeuvres.
Get the recipe: Stuffed Sweet Peppers
Roasted Red Pepper Canapés
Use quality thick-cut potato chips to make this five-minute appetizer.
Get the recipe: Roasted Red Pepper Canapés
Cheese Crisps
Brush sliced bread with olive oil, top with grated Gruyère, and broil to create a snack that’s incredibly simple and tasty.
Get the recipe: Cheese Crisps