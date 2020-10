If you're like me, the second someone suggests a movie night, my mind instantly starts planning what snacks we'll be serving (you know, the important stuff). Case in point: really good popcorn, and lots of it. And options.If you're in search of an easy way to upgrade your kernels, you've come to the right place. Each of these easy recipes lets you choose your method of popping—so whether you prefer to do it on the stovetop, in a popper, microwave, or you want to buy a bag and call it a day, it'll work. You'll then add a few tasty toppings. We've included the crowd-pleasing classics, like olive oil-garlic and cinnamon-sugar, plus a few surprisingly delicious additions, from banana chips and melted chocolate to buffalo ranch. If your guests refuse to leave after the movie's over, we can't be held accountable. All recipes serve four to six people.