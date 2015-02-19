Banana pudding mix gives this popcorn a unique and delicious flavor, while the walnuts and banana chips give it a satisfying crunch. A chocolate coating seals the deal and makes this fun recipe a winner.



Place 1 cup milk chocolate melting candy in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium power for 1 minute. Stir until melted and smooth. Whisk 1 tablespoon banana-flavored instant pudding mix into the melting candy. Pour the melted candy over the popcorn, but do not stir yet.



Add ½ cup dried banana chips and ½ cup chopped walnuts to the popcorn bowl. Using a large rubber spatula, gently stir to coat. Spread the popcorn mixture on a large piece of parchment paper or a large silicone baking mat. Allow to cool until the chocolate coating has hardened, about 20 minutes. Break into pieces before packaging or transferring to a bowl. The popcorn may be stored in an airtight container for up to 4 days.