These 16 Pizza Recipes Are So Good, You'll Never Order In Again 

Pizza is the ultimate crowd pleaser. Sauce plus cheese spread on a delicious crispy-carby crust equals comfort food at its finest—add a comfy couch and a glass of Chianti and we're in heaven. Kids like pizza just as much as adults, plus there's endless opportunity to dress it up with meat, cooked (or raw vegetables), unique types of cheese, herbs, and more.

Here, we've included pizza recipes for every type of pie-loving palette: there's the classic Chicago-style deep-dish, a thin Neapolitan-style Margherita recipe, a Roman pie with potatoes, and even a few pizza sauce and sandwich recipes. We promise you'll find one to satisfy your pizza craving. Really, why call Dominos when you can easily whip up one of these delicious homemade renditions?

