12 Easy One-Pot Meals
Marcus Nilsson
Toss all your ingredients into a single skillet or stockpot and you have no-stress, no-mess recipes for any night of the week.
Pork Chops With Chard and White Beans
Marcus Nilsson
Stir a little red wine vinegar into the cooked chard before serving to add a bright tang.
Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Linguine With Spicy Shrimp
Marcus Nilsson
Crushed red pepper, garlic, and lemon zest give this dish plenty of zing.
Get the recipe.
Get the recipe.
Spinach and Goat Cheese Frittata
Marcus Nilsson
Round out this meal—great for a light dinner, lunch, or brunch—with a simple green salad and country bread.
Get the recipe.
Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Chicken and Pepper Fajitas
Marcus Nilsson
Baked Cod and Chorizo
William Meppem
Start the meal in an ovenproof skillet on the stovetop, then add the fish and bake in the oven until the cod is cooked through.
Get the recipe.
Get the recipe.
Beef and Shallot Stew
William Meppem
This hearty one-pot stew might be short on ingredients, but it’s long on deep, satisfying flavor.
Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chicken Riesling
William Meppem
This take on classic coq au vin gets its flavor from aromatic, fruity Riesling wine.
Get the recipe.
Get the recipe.
Lamb Tagine With Couscous
William Meppem
Season the lamb with paprika, turmeric, cumin, cayenne, and cinnamon to add authentic Moroccan accents.
Get the recipe.
Get the recipe.
Mexican Chicken Soup
William Meppem
Serve the soup with fresh avocados, cilantro, and lime juice to give it a Mexican flair.
Get the recipe.
Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Halibut With Tomato, Orange, and Dill
John Kernick
Olives, oranges, and tomatoes lend a bright, sunny bite to the mild halibut.
Get the recipe.
Get the recipe.
Feta Chicken With Zucchini
John Kernick
Salty, crumbly Feta and sliced lemon wake up roasted chicken.
Get the recipe.
Get the recipe.
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
Christopher Baker
Dried apricots play up the roasted fennel’s sweetness, providing a delicious contrast to the bacon-wrapped pork.
Get the recipe.
Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement