12 Easy One-Pot Meals

March 06, 2015
Marcus Nilsson

Toss all your ingredients into a single skillet or stockpot and you have no-stress, no-mess recipes for any night of the week.

Pork Chops With Chard and White Beans

Marcus Nilsson

Stir a little red wine vinegar into the cooked chard before serving to add a bright tang.

Get the recipe.

Linguine With Spicy Shrimp

Marcus Nilsson
Crushed red pepper, garlic, and lemon zest give this dish plenty of zing.

Get the recipe.

Spinach and Goat Cheese Frittata

Marcus Nilsson
Round out this meal—great for a light dinner, lunch, or brunch—with a simple green salad and country bread.

Get the recipe.
Chicken and Pepper Fajitas

Marcus Nilsson

Baked Cod and Chorizo

William Meppem
Start the meal in an ovenproof skillet on the stovetop, then add the fish and bake in the oven until the cod is cooked through.

Get the recipe.

Beef and Shallot Stew

William Meppem

This hearty one-pot stew might be short on ingredients, but it’s long on deep, satisfying flavor.

Get the recipe.

Chicken Riesling

William Meppem
This take on classic coq au vin gets its flavor from aromatic, fruity Riesling wine.

Get the recipe.

Lamb Tagine With Couscous

William Meppem
Season the lamb with paprika, turmeric, cumin, cayenne, and cinnamon to add authentic Moroccan accents.

Get the recipe.

Mexican Chicken Soup

William Meppem
Serve the soup with fresh avocados, cilantro, and lime juice to give it a Mexican flair.

Get the recipe.
Halibut With Tomato, Orange, and Dill

John Kernick
Olives, oranges, and tomatoes lend a bright, sunny bite to the mild halibut.

Get the recipe.

Feta Chicken With Zucchini

John Kernick
Salty, crumbly Feta and sliced lemon wake up roasted chicken.

Get the recipe.

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Christopher Baker
Dried apricots play up the roasted fennel’s sweetness, providing a delicious contrast to the bacon-wrapped pork.

Get the recipe.
