One-Pot Meals

Greek-Style Shrimp and Potatoes

Simple, saucy, and scrumptious—that’s the name of the game with this easy shrimp dinner. The rich, brothy base is made of tomatoes, vegetables, onions, and green beans; finish by cooking the shrimp until just tender. Topped with feta and fresh dill, the dish is reminiscent of a cool night at a restaurant on a Greek island. Hey, you can dream it, at least, and all from the comfort of your kitchen. Stay on theme and seek out a Greek wine made from grapes like Assyritiko or Malagousia. Serve with garlic- and oil-rubbed toasted bread for dipping in the sauce.