10 Oatmeal Recipe Ideas for Breakfast
Danny Kim
These easy, inventive hot-cereal recipes will give you new reasons to rise and shine.
Oatmeal With Blueberries, Sunflower Seeds, and Agave
Danny Kim
Change up your usual sweetener with agave, a low-glycemic nectar with a mild, neutral flavor.
Get the recipe.
Oatmeal With Mango and Coconut
Danny Kim
Turn breakfast into a tropical treat with toasted coconut and diced fresh mango.
Get the recipe.
Oatmeal With Cheddar and Scallion
Danny Kim
Give oatmeal a savory twist with grated Cheddar, chopped scallions, and a hint of paprika.
Get the recipe.
Oatmeal With Bacon and Maple Syrup
Danny Kim
Classic breakfast accompaniments amp up a plain bowl of oatmeal.
Get the recipe.
Oatmeal With Yogurt and Marmalade
Danny Kim
Add creaminess and fruity flavor in an instant with a topping of Greek yogurt and orange marmalade (or any jam you have on hand).
Get the recipe.
Oatmeal With Dried Fruit and Pistachios
Danny Kim
Dried fruit and nuts are typical oatmeal garnishes; mix things up with a variety of fruit (cranberries, cherries) and an unexpected nut (pistachio).
Get the recipe.
Oatmeal With Peanut Butter and Grapes
Danny Kim
For a different take on a PB&J, stir in peanut butter and top with fresh grapes.
Get the recipe.
Oatmeal With Banana and Molasses
Danny Kim
For a more robust flavor, choose blackstrap molasses, which is less sweet than other varieties.
Get the recipe.
Oatmeal With Pineapple and Mint
Danny Kim
Unexpected partners for oatmeal, bright, acidic pineapple and refreshing mint leaves will wake you up in the morning.
Get the recipe.
Oatmeal With Fried Egg and Avocado
Danny Kim
Oatmeal goes south of the border with sliced avocado, fresh salsa, and a fried egg.
Get the recipe.
