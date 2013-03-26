10 Oatmeal Recipe Ideas for Breakfast

By Charlyne Mattox and Lindsay Hunt
March 31, 2014
Danny Kim

These easy, inventive hot-cereal recipes will give you new reasons to rise and shine.

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Oatmeal With Blueberries, Sunflower Seeds, and Agave

Danny Kim
Change up your usual sweetener with agave, a low-glycemic nectar with a mild, neutral flavor.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Oatmeal With Mango and Coconut

Danny Kim
Turn breakfast into a tropical treat with toasted coconut and diced fresh mango.

Get the recipe.

3 of 10

Oatmeal With Cheddar and Scallion

Danny Kim
Give oatmeal a savory twist with grated Cheddar, chopped scallions, and a hint of paprika.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Oatmeal With Bacon and Maple Syrup

Danny Kim
Classic breakfast accompaniments amp up a plain bowl of oatmeal.

Get the recipe.

5 of 10

Oatmeal With Yogurt and Marmalade

Danny Kim
Add creaminess and fruity flavor in an instant with a topping of Greek yogurt and orange marmalade (or any jam you have on hand).

Get the recipe.

6 of 10

Oatmeal With Dried Fruit and Pistachios

Danny Kim
Dried fruit and nuts are typical oatmeal garnishes; mix things up with a variety of fruit (cranberries, cherries) and an unexpected nut (pistachio).

Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Oatmeal With Peanut Butter and Grapes

Danny Kim
For a different take on a PB&J, stir in peanut butter and top with fresh grapes.

Get the recipe.

8 of 10

Oatmeal With Banana and Molasses

Danny Kim
For a more robust flavor, choose blackstrap molasses, which is less sweet than other varieties.

Get the recipe.

9 of 10

Oatmeal With Pineapple and Mint

Danny Kim
Unexpected partners for oatmeal, bright, acidic pineapple and refreshing mint leaves will wake you up in the morning.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Oatmeal With Fried Egg and Avocado

Danny Kim
Oatmeal goes south of the border with sliced avocado, fresh salsa, and a fried egg.

Get the recipe.
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com