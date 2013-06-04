The Best Rub, Sauce, and Marinade Recipes for the Grill

By Dawn Perry
Updated June 05, 2018
José Picayo
Want to do that piece of meat (or seafood or poultry) a favor? Add even more flavor. Consider this collection of rubs, sauces, and marinades your seasonal arsenal.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Moroccan Rub

José Picayo

This mixture of paprika, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves works well with skirt steak, leg of lamb, chicken kebabs, or tofu.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Mediterranean Rub

José Picayo

Try this summery rub on pork loin, chicken breasts, or white fish fillets.

Ge the recipe.

3 of 9

Pickle Rub

José Picayo

Combine typical pickle brine ingredients—dill, coriander, mustard, and sugar—for this lively rub that goes great with pork chops, bone-in chicken pieces, and shrimp.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Chipotle-Orange Sauce

José Picayo

The red wine vinegar is a must in this chipotle-laced sauce. Use when grilling pork tenderloin, chicken thighs, shrimp, or scallops.

Get the recipe.

5 of 9

Sweet-and-Sour Sauce

José Picayo

Reserve half of this classic Asian sauce for dipping; it works well with beef burgers, pork ribs, and bone-in chicken legs.

Get the recipe.

6 of 9

Spicy Carolina Barbecue Sauce

José Picayo

Brush on this spicy sauce during the last few minutes of cooking to add a sweet, tangy glaze to beef brisket, pork chops, or whole chicken.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Caribbean Marinade

José Picayo

Jalapeño, lime, honey, and ginger give this zesty marinade a tropical kick—perfect for pork ribs, chicken wings, or white fish fillets.

Get the recipe.

8 of 9

Korean Marinade

José Picayo

Add deep, savory flavors to flank steak, pork tenderloin, or scallops with an Asian marinade featuring soy sauce, rice vinegar, and toasted sesame oil.

Get the recipe.

9 of 9

Curried Mayonnaise Marinade

José Picayo

Give chicken thighs, shrimp, or tofu an exotic kick by marinating in curry powder, mayonnaise, and lemon juice before grilling.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Dawn Perry