The Best Rub, Sauce, and Marinade Recipes for the Grill
Moroccan Rub
This mixture of paprika, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves works well with skirt steak, leg of lamb, chicken kebabs, or tofu.
Mediterranean Rub
Try this summery rub on pork loin, chicken breasts, or white fish fillets.
Pickle Rub
Combine typical pickle brine ingredients—dill, coriander, mustard, and sugar—for this lively rub that goes great with pork chops, bone-in chicken pieces, and shrimp.
Chipotle-Orange Sauce
The red wine vinegar is a must in this chipotle-laced sauce. Use when grilling pork tenderloin, chicken thighs, shrimp, or scallops.
Sweet-and-Sour Sauce
Reserve half of this classic Asian sauce for dipping; it works well with beef burgers, pork ribs, and bone-in chicken legs.
Spicy Carolina Barbecue Sauce
Brush on this spicy sauce during the last few minutes of cooking to add a sweet, tangy glaze to beef brisket, pork chops, or whole chicken.
Caribbean Marinade
Jalapeño, lime, honey, and ginger give this zesty marinade a tropical kick—perfect for pork ribs, chicken wings, or white fish fillets.
Korean Marinade
Add deep, savory flavors to flank steak, pork tenderloin, or scallops with an Asian marinade featuring soy sauce, rice vinegar, and toasted sesame oil.
Curried Mayonnaise Marinade
Give chicken thighs, shrimp, or tofu an exotic kick by marinating in curry powder, mayonnaise, and lemon juice before grilling.
