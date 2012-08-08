19 Healthy Snack Ideas
Rule number one for sticking to a healthy snacking plan? Don’t get bored. These ideas all make the grade in terms of nutrition, but they’re a lot more imaginative than—snooze—a handful of almonds.Want more ideas? Find more healthy snacks, specifically designed to bridge the gap between lunch and dinner, then read our guide to healthy snacking.
Roast Beef and Horseradish Cream on Pear
Mix together 1 tablespoon low-fat sour cream and 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish. Dividing evenly, top ½ sliced pear with 3 slices deli roast beef, the horseradish cream, and fresh herbs (such as chervil, parsley, or tarragon).
149 calories | 3 g fiber | 15 g protein | 4 g fat
Beet Chips With Curried Yogurt
180 calories | 5 g fiber | 6 g protein | 11 g fat
Crackers With Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread and Banana
214 calories | 6 g fiber | 4 g protein | 7 g fat
Ham and Jicama Wraps
74 calories | 2 g fiber | 8 g protein | 2 g fat
Banana, Kale, and Almond Milk Smoothie
In a blender, puree 1 medium banana, 1 cup chopped kale, and 1 cup almond milk until smooth.
201 calories | 5 g fiber | 5 g protein | 4 g fat
Minty Pea Dip With Pretzel Chips
209 calories | 5 g fiber | 8 g protein | 0 g fat
Tropical Yogurt Parfait
Bagel With Ricotta and Strawberries
Spread ½ toasted whole-grain “flat” bagel with 2 tablespoons fresh ricotta. Top with ⅓ cup sliced strawberries. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon honey or agave nectar.
148 calories | 4 g fiber | 7 g protein | 5 g fat
Lemony Avocado With Endive Dippers
143 calories | 12 g fiber | 4g protein | 9 g fat
Rice Cake With Peanut Butter, Coconut, and Dried Cherries
177 calories | 2 g fiber | 5 g protein | 11 g fat
Cherry Tomatoes With Goat Cheese
98 calories | 1 g fiber | 6 g protein | 7 g fat
Frozen Yogurt With Blueberries and Cardamom
182 calories | 2 g fiber | 4 g protein | 5 g fat
Sesame Popcorn
Toss 4 cups popped popcorn with ½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil and ½ teaspoon sesame seeds.
152 calories | 5 g fiber | 4 g protein | 4 g fat
Celery Sticks With Hummus and Olives
129 calories | 5 g fiber | 5 g protein | 8 g fat
Dark Chocolate and Nut Clusters
195 calories | 3 g fiber | 4 g protein | 14 g fat
Sweet Potato Fries With Chipotle Yogurt
208 calories | 3 g fiber | 3 g protein | 10 g fat
Spicy Watermelon and Pistachios
126 calories | 2 g fiber | 3 g protein | 3 g fat
Mango and Raspberry Smoothie
173 calories | 7 g fiber | 6 g protein | 2 g fat
Whole-Grain Bread With Almond Butter and Peaches
135 calories | 3 g fiber | 6 g protein | 7 g fat