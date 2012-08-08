19 Healthy Snack Ideas

By Charlyne Mattox
September 12, 2017
Rule number one for sticking to a healthy snacking plan? Don’t get bored. These ideas all make the grade in terms of nutrition, but they’re a lot more imaginative than—snooze—a handful of almonds.Want more ideas? Find more healthy snacks, specifically designed to bridge the gap between lunch and dinner, then read our guide to healthy snacking.

Roast Beef and Horseradish Cream on Pear

Mix together 1 tablespoon low-fat sour cream and 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish. Dividing evenly, top ½ sliced pear with 3 slices deli roast beef, the horseradish cream, and fresh herbs (such as chervil, parsley, or tarragon).

149 calories | 3 g fiber | 15 g protein | 4 g fat

Beet Chips With Curried Yogurt

Mix together 2 tablespoons plain low-fat Greek yogurt and ⅛ to ¼ teaspoon curry powder. Serve with 1 cup beet chips.

180 calories | 5 g fiber | 6 g protein | 11 g fat

Crackers With Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread and Banana

Dividing evenly, spread 2 crisp bread crackers with 1 tablespoon chocolate-hazelnut spread. Top with 1 sliced small banana.

214 calories | 6 g fiber | 4 g protein | 7 g fat
Ham and Jicama Wraps

Dividing evenly, wrap 6 jicama or celery sticks with 3 slices ham. Serve with 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard for dipping.

74 calories | 2 g fiber | 8 g protein | 2 g fat

Banana, Kale, and Almond Milk Smoothie

In a blender, puree 1 medium banana, 1 cup chopped kale, and 1 cup almond milk until smooth.

201 calories | 5 g fiber | 5 g protein | 4 g fat

Minty Pea Dip With Pretzel Chips

Mash ½ cup frozen peas with 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint and 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice. Serve with 15 pretzel chips.

209 calories | 5 g fiber | 8 g protein | 0 g fat
Tropical Yogurt Parfait

Bagel With Ricotta and Strawberries

Spread ½ toasted whole-grain “flat” bagel with 2 tablespoons fresh ricotta. Top with ⅓ cup sliced strawberries. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon honey or agave nectar.

148 calories | 4 g fiber | 7 g protein | 5 g fat

Lemony Avocado With Endive Dippers

Mash ⅓ chopped avocado with 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice and a pinch of kosher salt. Serve with endive leaves.

143 calories | 12 g fiber | 4g protein | 9 g fat
Rice Cake With Peanut Butter, Coconut, and Dried Cherries

Spread 1 rice cake with 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons toasted unsweetened shredded coconut and 2 teaspoons dried cherries.

177 calories | 2 g fiber | 5 g protein | 11 g fat

Cherry Tomatoes With Goat Cheese

Dividing evenly, top 5 halved large cherry tomatoes with 2 tablespoons fresh goat cheese. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons chopped herbs (such as chives, basil, or parsley).

98 calories | 1 g fiber | 6 g protein | 7 g fat

Frozen Yogurt With Blueberries and Cardamom

Top ½ cup vanilla frozen yogurt with ½ cup blueberries and a pinch of cardamom.

182 calories | 2 g fiber | 4 g protein | 5 g fat
Sesame Popcorn

Toss 4 cups popped popcorn with ½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil and ½ teaspoon sesame seeds.

152 calories | 5 g fiber | 4 g protein | 4 g fat

Celery Sticks With Hummus and Olives

Dividing evenly, top 3 celery sticks with 3 tablespoons hummus and 3 sliced kalamata olives.

129 calories | 5 g fiber | 5 g protein | 8 g fat

Dark Chocolate and Nut Clusters

Mix together ¼ cup unsalted roasted nuts and 1 ounce melted dark chocolate (70 to 80 percent cocoa). Drop onto wax paper; refrigerate until set.

195 calories | 3 g fiber | 4 g protein | 14 g fat
Sweet Potato Fries With Chipotle Yogurt

Cook 14 frozen sweet potato fries according to the package directions. Mix together 2 tablespoons plain low-fat yogurt and ½ teaspoon chipotles in adobo sauce and serve for dipping.

208 calories | 3 g fiber | 3 g protein | 10 g fat

Spicy Watermelon and Pistachios

Toss 2 cups cut-up watermelon with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and ½ teaspoon grated lime zest. Sprinkle with a pinch of cayenne pepper and 2 teaspoons chopped unsalted roasted pistachios.

126 calories | 2 g fiber | 3 g protein | 3 g fat

Mango and Raspberry Smoothie

In a blender, puree ½ cup coconut water, ½ cup frozen mango, ½ cup frozen raspberries, 2 ounces tofu, and 1 teaspoon agave nectar until smooth.

173 calories | 7 g fiber | 6 g protein | 2 g fat
Whole-Grain Bread With Almond Butter and Peaches

Spread 2 teaspoons almond butter on 1 slice toasted whole-grain bread. Top with ½ sliced peach.

135 calories | 3 g fiber | 6 g protein | 7 g fat
