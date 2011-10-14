Easy Weeknight Dinners for November

By Real Simple
Updated September 25, 2013
Recipes and tips for quick, healthy weeknight meals this fall.
Vegetarian

Cut down on prep time by using frozen packaged puff pastry for the crust.

Get the recipe for Mushroom Potpie.

Under $2.50 a Serving

Ground coriander, ginger, and cinnamon give the chicken its Moroccan flair.

Get the recipe for Moroccan Chicken With Kale and Roasted Squash.

Slow Cooker

This is a great dish to freeze and keep on hand for last-minute lunches and dinners; it will keep for up to three months.

Get the recipe for Slow-Cooker White Bean and Kielbasa Stew.

Heart-Healthy

Low-fat yogurt adds a touch of creaminess to the crisp, refreshing slaw.

Get the recipe for Salmon With Bok Choy and Apple Slaw.

Spaghetti with Bacon Meatballs

Homemade meatballs simmered in prepared marinara sauce is one of our favorite dinner hacks: the meatballs lend long-cooked flavor to the sauce while the sauce keeps the meatballs moist and tender. Serve them with whatever pasta shape you like, or over polenta, or on a toasted hoagie roll. Make them with or without the bacon and consider yourself a weeknight hero.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti With Bacon Meatballs.

Slow Cooker

Using fattier chicken thighs instead of lean breasts ensures that the meat stays moist and juicy during the long cooking time.

Get the recipe for Slow-Cooker Chicken, Fennel, and White Bean Soup.

Leftovers for Lunch

Got leftover steak? Thinly slice the meat and serve it on a hoagie roll with provolone cheese and the red pepper relish for an Italian-style sandwich the next day.

Get the recipe for Steak Salad With Roasted Red Pepper Relish.

Low-Calorie

Simmer the rice with curry powder and garlic to create a fragrant side for the sautéed shrimp.

Get the recipe for Spicy Shrimp With Peas and Curried Rice.

Vegetarian

Stir sharp mustard into mayonnaise and spread on English muffins for an easy way to kick up the flavor of these burgers.

Get the recipe for Portobello Mushroom Burgers With Oven Fries.

20-Minute Meal

The Japanese-style bread crumbs hold their shape and remain crunchy during cooking.

Get the recipe for Pasta With Sausage, Arugula, and Crispy Bread Crumbs.

Slow Cooker

Toss sausage, onion, tomatoes, kale, and potatoes in a slow cooker for a rich, comforting stew.

Get the recipe for Sausage and Kale Stew With Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes.

Vegetarian

The tender pumpkin and caramelized onions give this pasta dish a natural sweetness.

Get the recipe for Buttery Pappardelle With Pumpkin and Caramelized Onions.

Under $2.50 per Serving

Filled with fiber-rich, nutty barley, this hearty salad—featuring roast cauliflower, salami, and Manchego cheese—can be served warm or at room temperature.

Get the recipe for Hearty Barley and Cauliflower Salad With Manchego and Salami.

Family-Friendly

The honeyed parsnips and wilted collards with raisins add a little sweetness that complements the savory roast chicken.

Get the recipe for Chicken Thighs With Honey-Roasted Parsnips and Collards.

25-Minute Meal

Briny capers and mild shallots perk up the steamed broccolini. Serve with seared salmon seasoned with coriander.

Get the recipe for Coriander Salmon With Caper Broccolini.

