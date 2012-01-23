Easy, Healthy Dinners Ideas

October 11, 2017
Thanks to these easy, healthy dinner recipes, you can solve the mystery of what to make tonight (and all those busy nights to come).

Roasted Pork Chops and Butternut Squash With Kale

Get the recipe: Roasted Pork Chops and Butternut Squash With Kale

Spiced Cod With Broccoli-Quinoa Pilaf

Quinoa is a superstar “grain” (technically, it’s a seed) that provides as much protein as meat, but without the fat or cholesterol. Here, it’s dressed up with raisins, steamed broccoli, and chopped almonds.

Get the recipe: Spiced Cod With Broccoli-Quinoa Pilaf

Chicken With White Beans and Tomatoes

Fresh thyme and oregano infuse this dish with wonderful aromas and flavors.

Get the recipe: Chicken With White Beans and Tomatoes

Slow-Cooker Coffee-Braised Brisket With Potatoes and Carrots

This well-priced cut of meat does best when cooked low and slow. Don’t try to make it on the high setting or it may end up chewy and stringy.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Coffee-Braised Brisket With Potatoes and Carrots

Flaky Mushroom and Gruyère Tarts

Sautéed meaty mushrooms and melted cheese make a mouthwatering topping for the crisp, airy puff pastry.

Get the recipe: Flaky Mushroom and Gruyère Tarts

Spiced Lamb Chops With Chickpea and Carrot Sauté

Get the recipe: Lamb Chops With Chickpea and Carrot Sauté

Seared Tilapia With Watercress and Mango Salad

Get the recipe: Seared Tilapia With Watercress and Mango Salad

Skillet-Poached Huevos Rancheros

Serve this incredibly easy one-pot meal with flour tortillas for a delicious brunch or creative dinner.

Get the recipe: Skillet-Poached Huevos Rancheros

 Sausages With Smashed Potatoes and Cornichons

Mix the roughly mashed potatoes with onions, mustard, parsley, and chopped cornichons—tiny, tart pickles—to add vibrant flavor and texture.

Get the recipe: Sausages With Smashed Potatoes and Cornichons

Orange Chicken With Bulgur Pilaf

Bulgur—a nutty, nutritious grain—gets jazzed up with tomatoes, olives, scallions, and oregano.

Get the recipe: Orange Chicken With Bulgur Pilaf

