Easy, Healthy Dinners Ideas
Thanks to these easy, healthy dinner recipes, you can solve the mystery of what to make tonight (and all those busy nights to come).
Roasted Pork Chops and Butternut Squash With Kale
Spiced Cod With Broccoli-Quinoa Pilaf
Quinoa is a superstar “grain” (technically, it’s a seed) that provides as much protein as meat, but without the fat or cholesterol. Here, it’s dressed up with raisins, steamed broccoli, and chopped almonds.
Chicken With White Beans and Tomatoes
Fresh thyme and oregano infuse this dish with wonderful aromas and flavors.
Slow-Cooker Coffee-Braised Brisket With Potatoes and Carrots
This well-priced cut of meat does best when cooked low and slow. Don’t try to make it on the high setting or it may end up chewy and stringy.
Flaky Mushroom and Gruyère Tarts
Sautéed meaty mushrooms and melted cheese make a mouthwatering topping for the crisp, airy puff pastry.
Spiced Lamb Chops With Chickpea and Carrot Sauté
Seared Tilapia With Watercress and Mango Salad
Skillet-Poached Huevos Rancheros
Serve this incredibly easy one-pot meal with flour tortillas for a delicious brunch or creative dinner.
Sausages With Smashed Potatoes and Cornichons
Mix the roughly mashed potatoes with onions, mustard, parsley, and chopped cornichons—tiny, tart pickles—to add vibrant flavor and texture.
Orange Chicken With Bulgur Pilaf
Bulgur—a nutty, nutritious grain—gets jazzed up with tomatoes, olives, scallions, and oregano.
