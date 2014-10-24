10 Gourmet Recipes to Impress (Plus 10 Easy Shortcuts for Busy Weeknights)
Ode to Zuni Roast Chicken with Fennel Panzanella, Suzanne Goin
When Suzanne Goin makes this homage to the legendary chicken at Zuni Café in San Francisco, she confits the whole chicken in duck fat. For this simplified version, she brushes the bird with the duck fat before roasting.
Get the recipe.
Or, try an easier version by Real Simple.
Salt-Baked Leg of Lamb with Olive Oil Potatoes, Corey Lee
For this dish, Corey Lee sources lamb from the Northern California coast that feed predominantly on salty grasses. He likes cooking the meat in a salt crust to echo its naturally briny edge, then garnishing the dish with succulents like sea grapes and sea beans. Baking any good-quality leg of lamb in an herby salt crust at home makes it deliciously tasty and tender, without the need for garnishes.
Get the recipe.
Or, try an easier version by Real Simple.
Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers with Pickled Slaw and Fried Shallots, Kyle Bailey
Kyle Bailey makes these cheese-stuffed “Juicy Lucy” burgers with a custom blend of ground rib eye steak and pork fatback, and serves them on homemade herb-butter rolls. This streamlined version for the home cook calls for ground beef chuck and store-bought brioche buns.
Get the recipe.
Or, try an easier version by Real Simple.
Asian Chicken Noodle Soup, Nichole Birdsall
The Chinese have considered the shiitake a symbol of longevity for thousands of years; recent research shows that it’s a great source of iron and antioxidants. Here, Nichole Birdsall adds the mushrooms to a soulful recipe passed on to her by her grandmother. “It’s a comfort thing. If I need to feel a family connection, I make that soup,” she says.
Get the recipe.
Or, try an easier version by Real Simple.
Celery Root and Mushroom Lasagna, Fabio Trabocchi
“In Marche, we only make lasagna for special occasions like Christmas,” Fabio Trabocchi says. For this streamlined version of his luxe lasagna in bianco (white lasagna), he layers flat noodles with a supremely rich sauce, along with a root-vegetable ragù, fresh mozzarella, and whole basil leaves.
Get the recipe.
Or, try an easier version by Real Simple.
Orecchiette Bolognese with Chestnuts, Daniel Boulud
Daniel Boulud tops house-made orecchiette (ear-shaped pasta) with a Bolognese sauce prepared with venison, pork butt, chicken liver, and veal stock. He finishes the dish with fresh porcini mushrooms, chestnuts, and butternut squash.
Get the recipe.
Or, try an easier version by Real Simple.
Three-Chile Beef Chili, Tony Maws
With coffee, dark beer, smoky bacon and three kinds of chiles, this is one deep, rich, spicy pot of beef chili.
Get the recipe.
Or, try an easier version by Real Simple.
Creamy Caesar Salad with Torn Croutons, April Bloomfield
April Bloomfield uses Little Gem lettuce in place of romaine in this sensational salad, adapted from her book, A Girl and Her Pig.
Get the recipe.
Or, try an easier version by Real Simple.
Smoked Chile and Mango Guacamole, Steve Menter
At the New York City cocktail bar Pulqueria, chef Steve Menter creates this delicious guacamole with chunky mango. It’s super-popular in late spring.
Get the recipe.
Or, try an easier version by Real Simple.
Bittersweet Chocolate Cremeux, Belinda Leong
Crémeux (French for “creamy”) is a dense, soft, classic pudding that’s the new darling of many American pastry chefs. Leong gives her super-chocolaty version a salty edge; it’s delightful with fruit, cookies and ice cream, or topped with a dab of whipped cream.
Get the recipe.
Or, try an easier version by Real Simple.