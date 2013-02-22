17 Easy, Tasty Breakfast Recipes With Eggs
By now, we all know that egg recipes are much more than breakfast and brunch dishes—but that doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate a good egg breakfast. Breakfast ideas with eggs include everything from breakfast sandwiches to egg casseroles (aka a strata) to toast topped with fried egg. Not all egg recipes for breakfast are healthy egg recipes, but many of these ideas pack the protein-loaded punch you want in the morning. (And if you want extra nutrition, you can always add spinach or another veggie of your choice.)
Take a look through these breakfast ideas with eggs for plenty of options for your morning meal. From health breakfast ideas to more indulgent, brunch-perfect ones, our list of great egg recipes for breakfast has it all. We even have quick options, for those mornings when you’re just trying to get out the door, and more intensive ones that might take you a bit longer to make—but will be well-worth the effort when you sit down to eat. Pick up a dozen of eggs (or two, or three) and get cracking. Your morning routine will thank you.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese English Muffin Strata
Breakfast egg casseroles don’t get better than a strata. This strata recipe combines all the fixings of a great egg sandwich—English muffins, bacon, cheese, and egg (of course)—in one big-batch, brunch-ready dish.
Scrambled Egg Tacos
The easier alternative to a breakfast burrito, these egg tacos make for a great morning meal. Like all tacos, it can be dressed up with some of your favorite breakfast ingredients: Bacon or breakfast sausage are great additions for extra protein.
Crunchy Skillet Eggs With Herbs
Turn a fried egg into a great breakfast event for two with this simple egg breakfast dish, which comes together quickly but still has some herbs and white balsamic vinegar for high-end flavor.
Baked Eggs With Parmesan and Herbs
Baked eggs—ready in less than 30 minutes, no less—are a great breakfast option when you want something filling, elegant, and quick. This recipe adds Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs for a tasty kick.
Egg in a Hole With Smoked Salmon
This tasty breakfast looks gourmet, but takes just 10 minutes from start to finish. Top with smoked salmon, crème fraiche, capers, and sliced red onions.
Poached Eggs With Mushrooms and Tomatoes
Sautéed tomatoes and golden brown mushrooms amp up delicately poached eggs.
Scrambled Eggs With Beans, Tomatoes, and Pesto
Give scrambled eggs a summery spin with pesto and sweet grape tomatoes.
Egg Sandwich With Ham and Spinach
Make a healthier breakfast sandwich with thinly sliced ham, whole-grain English muffins, and fresh spinach.
Asparagus and Soft Eggs on Toast
For a taste of spring, serve this dish starring soft-boiled eggs and roasted asparagus.
Poached Eggs With Grits and Tomatoes
Buttery grits help soak up the runny yolk from the poached eggs.
Mushroom and Egg White Omelet
Beat the egg whites thoroughly to incorporate air and ensure a tender, fluffy omelet.
Baked Eggs With Cream and Herbs
This breakfast of toast and creamy eggs is as simple and comforting as it gets.
Huevos Rancheros
Sunny-side-up eggs get the Mexican treatment with black beans, salsa, queso fresco, and crisp corn tortillas. If you aren't particularly partial to runny eggs, no problem—just cook them a few minutes longer until the white no longer looks translucent and the edges start to crisp up.
Fried Eggs With Broiled Tomatoes
Jazz up the eggs with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan and sliced scallions.
Mushroom and Herb Strata
This bread-and-egg casserole can be served at room temperature—a tasty option for a breakfast buffet.
Ricotta Omelet With Swiss Chard
Filled with creamy ricotta, this omelet is simple and elegant.
Spring Hash With Eggs Sunny-Side Up
For a veggie-filled take on a classic, make the hash with grated potatoes, zucchini, and chopped dill.