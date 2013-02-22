17 Easy, Tasty Breakfast Recipes With Eggs

By now, we all know that egg recipes are much more than breakfast and brunch dishes—but that doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate a good egg breakfast. Breakfast ideas with eggs include everything from breakfast sandwiches to egg casseroles (aka a strata) to toast topped with fried egg. Not all egg recipes for breakfast are healthy egg recipes, but many of these ideas pack the protein-loaded punch you want in the morning. (And if you want extra nutrition, you can always add spinach or another veggie of your choice.)

Take a look through these breakfast ideas with eggs for plenty of options for your morning meal. From health breakfast ideas to more indulgent, brunch-perfect ones, our list of great egg recipes for breakfast has it all. We even have quick options, for those mornings when you’re just trying to get out the door, and more intensive ones that might take you a bit longer to make—but will be well-worth the effort when you sit down to eat. Pick up a dozen of eggs (or two, or three) and get cracking. Your morning routine will thank you.

