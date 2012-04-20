Quick, Classic Mexican Recipes
Chicken Tacos With Avocado and Grapefruit Salad
Chopped green chilies add a little heat to this satisfying meal, made with rotisserie chicken to cut down on prep time.
Mexican Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
You can grill or broil the shrimp in this lively main-course salad to bring out smoky-sweet flavors.
Roasted Vegetable and Refried Bean Tostadas
This meatless recipe calls for roasted mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers, but you can substitute any combination of vegetables you like. Don't love squash? Try eggplant instead. Love sweet corn? Add it to the mix. To ensure there's melty cheese in every bite, sprinkle the cheddar directly onto the tortillas before topping with the mixture of veggies.
Smoky Meatball and Vegetable Soup
Chopped chipotles in adobo sauce add smokiness to this hearty soup, which can be made up to 2 days in advance.
Grilled Steak With Cilantro Sauce and Creamed Corn
Serve the grilled steak with warm tortillas and radishes to add some crunch.
Chili-Braised Fish With Tomatoes and Potatoes
Thinly sliced poblano peppers give the mild fish and potatoes a spicy kick.
Classic Margaritas
No party is complete without a pitcher of margaritas; use fresh lime juice for the best results.