Quick, Classic Mexican Recipes

By Charlyne Mattox
Updated April 30, 2015
These fast and delicious Mexican dishes—all prepped in 30 minutes or less— are perfect for your dinner rotation.
Chicken Tacos With Avocado and Grapefruit Salad

Chopped green chilies add a little heat to this satisfying meal, made with rotisserie chicken to cut down on prep time.

Mexican Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

You can grill or broil the shrimp in this lively main-course salad to bring out smoky-sweet flavors.

Roasted Vegetable and Refried Bean Tostadas

This meatless recipe calls for roasted mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers, but you can substitute any combination of vegetables you like. Don't love squash? Try eggplant instead. Love sweet corn? Add it to the mix. To ensure there's melty cheese in every bite, sprinkle the cheddar directly onto the tortillas before topping with the mixture of veggies.

Smoky Meatball and Vegetable Soup

Chopped chipotles in adobo sauce add smokiness to this hearty soup, which can be made up to 2 days in advance.

Grilled Steak With Cilantro Sauce and Creamed Corn

Serve the grilled steak with warm tortillas and radishes to add some crunch.

Chili-Braised Fish With Tomatoes and Potatoes

Thinly sliced poblano peppers give the mild fish and potatoes a spicy kick.

Classic Margaritas

No party is complete without a pitcher of margaritas; use fresh lime juice for the best results.

