Quick & Easy Meals

Figure out what to make for dinner tonight—and any other time you’re in a rush—with these quick, easy meal ideas. See healthy, simple options for dinner ideas, lunch ideas, breakfast ideas, and more. When you’re short on time and still want to eat well, look here for great recipes to make it all possible.

35 Fast Dinner Ideas for Any Night of the Week

Don’t have an hour to spend simmering dinner over the stove or waiting for it to roast in the oven? Who does? Our quick dinner ideas and simple recipes are wholesome, almost entirely homemade, and affordable, too—no chicken nuggets, fish sticks, or prohibitively expensive meals here. These dinner ideas all require just 25 minutes or less of hands-on work, and they run the gamut from totally kid-friendly fare (such as our Baked Pecorino Chicken and a simple bowl of orecchiette pasta with broccoli, ground turkey and Parmesan) to more sophisticated dinner party or date-night dishes (Poached Halibut with Green Beans and Red Potatoes or a deceptively simple lamb and spring vegetable stew). Use the collection to plan five weekdays’ worth of meals, and you can cycle through Southwestern chili, creamy shrimp pasta, a breakfast that’s equally delicious at dinner, seafood soup, and oven-fried pork cutlets for many more dinners. Or maybe a lineup of curried chicken, steak with roasted vegetables, Caribbean pork tenderloin, bulgur salad, and spicy salmon sounds like a better fit for your family's supper. We’ve got you covered for those busy nights when spending more than 25 minutes in the kitchen just won’t do and, unlike lots of recipes that claim to simplify dinnertime, ours are truly all-in-one meals. You could toss some bread on the table, if you’d like, but ultimately, we’ve got multiple food groups on each plate and every bowl because, really, who’s got time for several courses? Pin this slideshow of simple dinner ideas for later when you’re finding your go-to menus are getting a little tired. RELATED: You Only Need Five Ingredients to Cook These Easy Dinner Recipes Tonight
12 Things to Do With All That Leftover Turkey

Transform your Thanksgiving leftovers with inventive sandwich ideas.
18 Easy, Healthy Dinner Ideas Your Whole Family Will Love

This selection is solid proof that you can have it all: easy to make, nutritious, and delicious.
Truffle Hot Sauce Is the Cure to Your Bland Food Burnout

It's one of Oprah's favorite hot sauces, too.
Our 5-Ingredient Recipe for From-Scratch Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi Is So Stellar, We May Stop Buying It

Finally, an easy way to eat our favorite store-bought dumpling dish without leaving the house.
10 Slow Cooker Recipes Perfect for Summer Entertaining

Keep the kitchen cool and your crowd fed with these great summer slow cooker meals.
Easy Easter Recipes You Can’t Mess Up (They’re Delicious Too)

These vibrant, seasonal recipes come together quickly, but are sure to wow everyone at your Easter table.
12 Sheet Pan Dinners You’ve Got to Try ASAP

These sheet pan recipes are our go-to supper solutions for busy weeknights: they’re easy to prepare, flavorful, and cleanup is a breeze (just one dish!).
15 Taco & Drink Recipes

We Tried Quaker’s New Apple Cheddar Rosemary Oatmeal

Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Now Come in Oatmeal Form

8 Delicious Sandwiches Designed to Survive in a Lunch Bag

43 Crowd-Pleasing Super Bowl Snacks

5 Items You Can Mix, Match, and Reinvent for a Week’s Worth of Meals

7 Five-Ingredient Desserts Absolutely Anyone Can Make

10 Easy, Kid-Friendly Pizza Recipes

3 Healthy Salty Snacks

20 Easy Super Bowl Appetizers

10 Easy Party Appetizers

15 Easy Weeknight Dinners

10 Easy Appetizer Ideas

A Month of Easy Dinners

Dinner in 15 Minutes

10 Snacks Kids Will Love

20 Make-Ahead Family Recipes

19 Quick and Easy Appetizers

15 Quick and Easy Snacks

16 Dinners You Can Make in Just 15 Minutes

Easy 15-Minute Side Dishes

10 Make-Ahead Summer Sides

The Best Rub, Sauce, and Marinade Recipes for the Grill

12 Easy Halibut Recipes

6 Spring Vegetable Side Dishes

6 Freezer-Friendly Meals

10 Oatmeal Recipes for Breakfast

13 Delicious Ways to Eat Tofu

13 Easy Breakfast Recipes

