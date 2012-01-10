Best Punch Recipes
Bourbon Ginger Snap
A cup of honey sweetens this delectable concoction made from lemon juice, orange juice, pear nectar, and fresh ginger.
Pineapple Mint Punch
Mint leaves brighten up this tropical gin-based punch.
Vodka Cranberry Cooler
Making your own cranberry syrup takes just a few minutes and gives the cocktail a brighter, fresher flavor.
Spiked Sparkling Cider
Sparkling wine jazzes up plain apple juice while cinnamon schnapps adds seasonal spice.
Tequila Grapefruit Splash
Ginger ale balances out the tart grapefruit juice in this delicious punch.
Winter Sangria
Black cherry soda gives this favorite drink a little fizz and some fruity sweetness.
Simple Cocktail Punch
Combine cranberry juice and pomegranate juice with vodka for a twist on a Cosmopolitan.
Bourbon and Ginger Cooler Punch
Float sliced orange rounds on top for an eye-catching presentation that adds a little citrus kick.
Rosé Spritzer Punch
This pretty pink drink, made with wine, club soda, and vermouth, is light and refreshing—perfect for a warm-weather event or an afternoon party.
Ginger Beer
Looking for something without a kick? This alcohol-free punch—with lemon juice, orange juice, fresh ginger, and mineral water—is a tasty party alternative.
Gingery Pomegranate Punch
Lime juice adds a tart zing to this sparkling holiday-ready punch.
Sparkling Apple and Rye Punch
Bitters help balance out the sweetness of the apple cider.
Grapefruit and Prosecco Punch
This light and lively drink gets a floral note from the elderflower liqueur.
Orange-Thyme Punch
Make a simple syrup infused with thyme to sweeten this gin-based punch.
