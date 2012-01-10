Best Punch Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated July 02, 2018
Hosting a big party? These cheerful drink recipes all serve 10 or more—no bartender required.
Bourbon Ginger Snap

A cup of honey sweetens this delectable concoction made from lemon juice, orange juice, pear nectar, and fresh ginger.

Pineapple Mint Punch

Mint leaves brighten up this tropical gin-based punch.

Vodka Cranberry Cooler

Making your own cranberry syrup takes just a few minutes and gives the cocktail a brighter, fresher flavor.

Spiked Sparkling Cider

Sparkling wine jazzes up plain apple juice while cinnamon schnapps adds seasonal spice.

Tequila Grapefruit Splash

Ginger ale balances out the tart grapefruit juice in this delicious punch.

Winter Sangria

Black cherry soda gives this favorite drink a little fizz and some fruity sweetness.

Simple Cocktail Punch

Combine cranberry juice and pomegranate juice with vodka for a twist on a Cosmopolitan.

Bourbon and Ginger Cooler Punch

Float sliced orange rounds on top for an eye-catching presentation that adds a little citrus kick.

Rosé Spritzer Punch

This pretty pink drink, made with wine, club soda, and vermouth, is light and refreshing—perfect for a warm-weather event or an afternoon party.

Ginger Beer

Looking for something without a kick? This alcohol-free punch—with lemon juice, orange juice, fresh ginger, and mineral water—is a tasty party alternative.

Gingery Pomegranate Punch

Lime juice adds a tart zing to this sparkling holiday-ready punch.

Sparkling Apple and Rye Punch

Bitters help balance out the sweetness of the apple cider.

Grapefruit and Prosecco Punch

This light and lively drink gets a floral note from the elderflower liqueur.

Orange-Thyme Punch

Make a simple syrup infused with thyme to sweeten this gin-based punch.

