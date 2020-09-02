15 Festive Pumpkin Spice Recipes Perfect for Fall

Yep. It’s officially *that* time of the year.

Pumpkin spice, which doesn’t necessarily contain pumpkin in its ingredients, is typically made from a combination of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and allspice. Whether you wait all year for the monumental return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte or prefer to get your fix in foods, it’s unquestionably the most festive (and cult-worthy) fall flavoring. From coffee and crumb cake, to Pop Tarts and pasta, to Chapstick and chewing gum, this spice seems to pop up in nearly every fall-themed sweet this season.

Personally, we prefer DIY desserts and drinks to packaged (i.e., artificially flavored) pumpkin spice products. If you feel the same way, you've come to the right place. Here, we've rounded up our favorite pumpkin spice recipes perfect for autumn—and every other time of year.

