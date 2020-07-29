8 Simple Potato Salad Recipes You'll Want to Serve All Year Round
Potato salad is one of those sides that’s so quintessentially summer that you’ll spot a bowl of it at practically every event that involves eating, whether it's a picnic, backyard barbecue, or Netflix binge session. However, we're here to make the case that potato salad should no longer be sequestered as a summertime side. There are plenty of springy ingredients you can stir in, like peas or asparagus, and adding pumpkin plus root vegetables will winterize your spuds to a delicious degree.
When making potato salad, remember to choose the right type of potato. Waxy potatoes, like Yukon gold or red potatoes, are best for those who love contrasting textures (think firm potatoes that hold their shape and creamy dressing). Starchier potatoes, like Russets, are creamier and absorb more dressing, but they may fall apart when cooked. Also, don't forget to start boiling your spuds in cold water—this helps avoid overcooking them—and salt the water heavily.
Whatever the occasion (or season), let these easy-to-make potato salad recipes round out your meal.
Herb Potato Salad
Every potato salad arsenal needs at least two basic recipes: one creamy (i.e., bathed in mayonnaise), one acidic. This Herb Potato Salad is the latter. It's a deliciously mustardy, vinegary dish that adds heaps of fresh herbs—parsley, tarragon, chives, or whatever your garden offers all work—plus scallions and olive oil.
Potato Salad With Bacon and Parsley
Hate mayo, love bacon? This potato salad's going to be your soulmate. It's the perfect mix of red potatoes, dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, and olive oil—just toss in a generous portion of bacon and your side is picnic-ready.
Creamy Potato Salad With Bacon
The name says it all. This Creamy Potato Salad With Bacon packs new potatoes with mayo, sour cream, vinegar, celery, and all the fresh herbs. Oh, and don't forget bacon. Best part? It only takes 30 minutes to make.
Grilled Potato Onion Salad
Grilling the onions brings out their sweetness, while the potatoes pick up a mouthwatering smoky char.
Baby Potato and Watercress Salad
Chopped hard-boiled eggs give this salad a protein boost, while the watercress adds a peppery bite.
Potato Salad with Grainy Mustard Vinaigrette
A sweet and tangy vinaigrette of honey, lemon juice, olive oil, and mustard perks up the fork-tender potatoes.
Warm Smoked Trout Potato Salad
The flaked fish adds an intriguing smoky flavor that’s enhanced by spicy horseradish.
Dijon Potato Salad
Stir in some dill-pickle relish for a subtle briny touch and an unexpected crunch.
