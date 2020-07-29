8 Simple Potato Salad Recipes You'll Want to Serve All Year Round

Potato salad is one of those sides that’s so quintessentially summer that you’ll spot a bowl of it at practically every event that involves eating, whether it's a picnic, backyard barbecue, or Netflix binge session. However, we're here to make the case that potato salad should no longer be sequestered as a summertime side. There are plenty of springy ingredients you can stir in, like peas or asparagus, and adding pumpkin plus root vegetables will winterize your spuds to a delicious degree.

When making potato salad, remember to choose the right type of potato. Waxy potatoes, like Yukon gold or red potatoes, are best for those who love contrasting textures (think firm potatoes that hold their shape and creamy dressing). Starchier potatoes, like Russets, are creamier and absorb more dressing, but they may fall apart when cooked. Also, don't forget to start boiling your spuds in cold water—this helps avoid overcooking them—and salt the water heavily.

Whatever the occasion (or season), let these easy-to-make potato salad recipes round out your meal.

