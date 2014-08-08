10 Ideas for Totally Portable Homemade Breakfasts
Peanut Butter Granola
Maple sugar sweetens old-fashioned rolled oats and roasted peanuts.
Whole-Grain Banana Muffins
Grab-and-go muffins are made healthier with Greek yogurt and flax meal.
Creamy Mango Smoothie
Could breakfast get any easier? This tropical-flavored drink is ready in just five minutes.
Avocado Toast
Here’s a benefit to starting your day with toast topped by creamy avocado: The fruit is loaded with fiber plus cholesterol-lowering monounsaturated fats.
Bacon-Cheddar Grits
When there’s no time to eat at home, grits (and the parfait on the next slide) can be transported easily: Pack them in a spillproof jelly jar or a reusable container with a tight-fitting lid.
Almond Butter, Yogurt, and Fruit Parfait
Not an almond butter fan? Swap in peanut butter. You can also use agave nectar in place of the honey.
Single-Serving Sausage Stratas
You can vary the taste of these delicious little all-in-one breakfasts with the sausages you use.
Open-Faced Egg and Tomato Baguette
Think of this as a whole new (and healthy) take on the breakfast sandwich.
Breakfast Burrito
Just wrap the egg-filled tortilla in foil straight from the pan and head out the door. So much better than hitting the fast-food drive-up.
Spiced Oat and Pear Scones
Nutmeg gives golden scones a slightly spicy, slightly nutty flavor.
