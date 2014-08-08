10 Ideas for Totally Portable Homemade Breakfasts

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Danny Kim
These healthy, homemade treats (many make-ahead) are ready to fuel your commute.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Peanut Butter Granola

Danny Kim

Maple sugar sweetens old-fashioned rolled oats and roasted peanuts.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Whole-Grain Banana Muffins

Danny Kim

Grab-and-go muffins are made healthier with Greek yogurt and flax meal.

Get the recipe.

3 of 10

Creamy Mango Smoothie

Grant Cornett

Could breakfast get any easier? This tropical-flavored drink is ready in just five minutes.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Avocado Toast

Danny Kim

Here’s a benefit to starting your day with toast topped by creamy avocado: The fruit is loaded with fiber plus cholesterol-lowering monounsaturated fats.

Get the recipe.

5 of 10

Bacon-Cheddar Grits

Danny Kim

When there’s no time to eat at home, grits (and the parfait on the next slide) can be transported easily: Pack them in a spillproof jelly jar or a reusable container with a tight-fitting lid.

Get the recipe.

6 of 10

Almond Butter, Yogurt, and Fruit Parfait

Danny Kim

Not an almond butter fan? Swap in peanut butter. You can also use agave nectar in place of the honey.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Single-Serving Sausage Stratas

Danny Kim

You can vary the taste of these delicious little all-in-one breakfasts with the sausages you use.

Get the recipe.

8 of 10

Open-Faced Egg and Tomato Baguette

Danny Kim

Think of this as a whole new (and healthy) take on the breakfast sandwich.

Get the recipe.

9 of 10

Breakfast Burrito

Danny Kim

Just wrap the egg-filled tortilla in foil straight from the pan and head out the door. So much better than hitting the fast-food drive-up.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Spiced Oat and Pear Scones

Danny Kim

Nutmeg gives golden scones a slightly spicy, slightly nutty flavor.

Get the recipe.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple