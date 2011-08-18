12 Delicious Zucchini Recipes

By Real Simple
June 20, 2014
Petrina Tinslay
Make the most of this abundant summer squash with simple yet flavorful recipes.
Orzo Salad with Zucchini and Feta

Con Poulos

Transform plain orzo into a tasty side with crumbled Feta, chopped dill, and marinated zucchini.

Grilled Zucchini Salad With Lemon and Scallions

Christopher Baker

Toss together this simple salad in 20 minutes and serve as an accompaniment to nearly any summer meal.

Grilled Chicken and Orange Skewers With Zucchini Rice

Con Poulos

Fluffy rice with grated zucchini offsets the boldly spiced citrus kebabs.

Chicken Zucchini and Prosciutto

Anna Williams

Roast chicken gets a boost from sautéed zucchini and deliciously crisp prosciutto.

Ravioli With Roasted Zucchini

James Baigrie

Crushed red pepper, Parmesan, and garlic-roasted zucchini add zest to simple cheese ravioli.

Zucchini-Mushroom Pizza

Michael Paul

Put a creative spin on the traditional pie with this sauce-free zucchini and mushroom pizza.

Turkey Burgers With Zucchini and Carrot

Quentin Bacon

Grated carrots and zucchini add moisture and texture to juicy turkey burgers.

Zucchini Pie

Christopher Baker

This no-crust savory pie boasts a fluffy egg filling studded with grated zucchini.

Zucchini With Quinoa Stuffing

Petrina Tinslay

Stuff zucchini with quinoa, beans, tomatoes, and almonds for a protein-packed vegetarian and gluten-free meal.

Sautéed Zucchini

Quentin Bacon

Rounds of zucchini browned in chopped garlic and oregano make a simple side dish; use the leftovers as a topper for pasta or fold them into scrambled eggs.

Zucchini Pickles

Charles Maraia

Preserve excess zucchini by brining in a mixture of red pepper flakes, chilies, ginger, and vinegar. The pickles will keep in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Zucchini Spice Bread

Kana Okada

Cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg give this mouthwatering zucchini bread a warm, slightly spicy flavor.

