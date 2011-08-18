12 Delicious Zucchini Recipes
Orzo Salad with Zucchini and Feta
Transform plain orzo into a tasty side with crumbled Feta, chopped dill, and marinated zucchini.
Get the recipe.
Grilled Zucchini Salad With Lemon and Scallions
Toss together this simple salad in 20 minutes and serve as an accompaniment to nearly any summer meal.
Get the recipe.
Grilled Chicken and Orange Skewers With Zucchini Rice
Fluffy rice with grated zucchini offsets the boldly spiced citrus kebabs.
Get the recipe.
Chicken Zucchini and Prosciutto
Roast chicken gets a boost from sautéed zucchini and deliciously crisp prosciutto.
Get the recipe.
Ravioli With Roasted Zucchini
Crushed red pepper, Parmesan, and garlic-roasted zucchini add zest to simple cheese ravioli.
Get the recipe.
Zucchini-Mushroom Pizza
Put a creative spin on the traditional pie with this sauce-free zucchini and mushroom pizza.
Get the recipe.
Turkey Burgers With Zucchini and Carrot
Grated carrots and zucchini add moisture and texture to juicy turkey burgers.
Get the recipe.
Zucchini Pie
This no-crust savory pie boasts a fluffy egg filling studded with grated zucchini.
Get the recipe.
Zucchini With Quinoa Stuffing
Sautéed Zucchini
Rounds of zucchini browned in chopped garlic and oregano make a simple side dish; use the leftovers as a topper for pasta or fold them into scrambled eggs.
Get the recipe.
Zucchini Pickles
Preserve excess zucchini by brining in a mixture of red pepper flakes, chilies, ginger, and vinegar. The pickles will keep in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Get the recipe.
Zucchini Spice Bread
Cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg give this mouthwatering zucchini bread a warm, slightly spicy flavor.
Get the recipe.