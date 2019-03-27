What Is Cornmeal, Anyway?

Cornstarch is a white powder made from the endosperm of the corn kernel (aka the starchy, white interior). Cornstarch is most commonly used as a thickening agent in sauces, puddings, and ice cream. Since cornstarch is only made with corn, it is a naturally gluten-free product that can be used as a substitute where flour would be the thickening agent (like when making a basic roux as a base for béchamel sauce in macaroni and cheese). When adding cornstarch to hot liquid, it should first be tempered to prevent clumping.

Yellow cornmeal, on the other hand, is finely ground corn that usually uses the entire kernel. It adds flavor, texture, and body to a dish. Whereas some recipes will only call for one or two tablespoons of cornstarch, others will call for multiple cups of cornmeal.