17 Refreshing Watermelon Recipes to Serve All Summer Long

Watermelon arrives in summer like a refreshing drink on a hot day. Just as the summer sun is strongest, this delicious fruit pops up, plump and ripe in gardens. Thanks to its versatility and juicy crunch, watermelon provides cooks a plethora of opportunities for creative culinary uses as long as the season lasts. What’s more, the health benefits of watermelon make squeezing in every last piece a worthy endeavor. Research shows the fruit’s vitamins and nutrients can lower inflammation, protect your eyes, even help you have stronger skin and hair.

This collection of watermelon recipes goes beyond salads and slices. This assortment features unique drinks, delicious grilled mains, even frozen desserts that spotlight watermelon well. Turn to these unique watermelon recipes all season long to make the most of every melon you bring home from the garden or the farmers’ market.