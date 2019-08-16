Tyson Just Recalled Nearly 40,000 Pounds of Chicken—Here’s What You Need to Know

Image zoom https://www.tyson.com/

Tyson Foods Inc., one of the largest food producers in the world, just announced a recall of 39,078 pounds of their Weaver-brand frozen fully-cooked chicken patties. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the recall was issued after receiving consumer complaints of contamination with “extraneous materials.”

The affected Weaver patties have a “use by” date of January 31, 2020 and are sold in 26-ounce resealable plastic bags. They include the number “P-13456” on the back of the packaging. The chicken was shipped to retail locations across the country.

Do not consume these products. Because it’s a Class I recall, the affected products are considered highly hazardous.

At this time, the specific type of “foreign matter” found in the chicken has not been announced, but we’ll keep you informed when we get additional information. In the meantime, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has asked that anyone who has purchased these patties discard them immediately or return them to the place of purchase. If you’re unsure if the Tyson chicken in your freezer is affected, you can find the exact labels to look out for here.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods’ Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.

