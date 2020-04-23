Image zoom

Whether you’re shooting for a well-stocked pantry or simply want a tasty lunch, preserved artichokes can hit the spot. When they’re good, they’re really good. And Trader Joe’s sells an affordable jar that fits the bill: specialty-shop-worthy artichokes at a grocery store price.

The jar in question is Trader Joe’s Grilled Artichoke Halves, 12 ounces of easy-to-use vegetal sunshine.

Here's the thing. Preserved artichokes can be really good, yes, but they can also be forgettable. You’ve probably had artichokes out of a can. Often, cans contain small, squishy slivers in watery solution. These generally don’t have much flavor. Worse, they’re the kind of product that might turn someone off to artichokes forever. But properly prepared, artichokes can thrive when sold in preserved form. Trader Joe’s Grilled Artichoke halves are a 180-degree pivot from the uninspired watery can. Jars hold meaty half-artichokes speckled with char from the grill. They have a substantive bite. Suspended in oil, their flavor will noticeably improve.

Before a closer look at this product and its uses, we need to cover a key point. Trader Joe’s has more than one artichoke product.

TJ’s has frozen artichokes. They also have marinated artichokes—right next to the grilled artichokes—and in similar jars. Though the marinated artichokes aren’t bad, they aren’t as much of a home run as the grilled counterparts. When steering your cart down the aisle (usually by the olive oils and jarred beets), stay sharp. Look for the squarish jar that says “Grilled Artichoke Halves,” and that features an old-time illustration of an artichoke plant on the front label.

What do these grilled-and-jarred artichokes taste like? They taste like artichokes that were cooked when perfectly fresh, only with a little more weight from the oil. Keeping them in halves gives them a thick, gliding bite. Grilling deepens the natural vegetal notes some, though they remain delicate. This is a product not to turn you off to artichokes, but one to hook you for life, so consider trying them even if you haven’t liked other preserved artichokes in the past.

A great preserved artichoke like this one provides a massive convenience upgrade over fresh artichokes. Fresh artichokes have their time and place, emphasis on time. They’re great, but they have a limited optimal season. They also take a long time to prepare. These jarred artichokes? It takes two seconds to undo the lid.

What are the uses for TJ’s grilled halved artichokes? There are many.

These artichokes can be eaten alone, as a simple snack or part of an antipasto board with cured meats, cheese, and other vegetables. They can be tossed with pasta, slipped onto sandwiches, or laid flat-side-down onto burgers. They excel in savory yogurt to make a delicious dip, and even provide some added body with the oil they carry. If you’re looking to prolong the lifetime of a single jar, you can even use one artichoke at a time very strategically. Each half has many leaves. You can peel these off one by one. The yellow leaves from just one half-artichoke can accent a salad for the family or top a pizza.

When shopping at Trader Joe’s, look for Grilled Artichokes Halves to enhance your pantry or fresh eating. They’ll keep on the shelf a while, but note that they have a relatively brief recommended lifespan once opened: just five days. Enjoy!