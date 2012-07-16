10 Fresh Tomato Recipes
Tomatoes With Ranch Dressing
Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, and milk to make the cool, creamy dressing.
Get the recipe.
Tomato, Cucumber, and Quinoa Salad
Serve this hearty salad on the side or add roasted almonds and crumbled Feta to turn it into a full-fledged main dish.
Get the recipe.
Curried Tomatoes and Chickpeas
Want to turn this protein-rich salad into a delicious dinner? Serve with basmati rice, a dollop of yogurt, and warm naan or pita bread.
Get the recipes.
Tomato and Rye Panzanella
The toasted bread soaks in all the flavors of the juicy tomatoes, olive oil, and red wine vinegar.
Get the recipe.
Sautéed Tomatoes, Sausage, and Okra
The sliced andouille sausage adds a pungent smoky flavor to this Southern-style side.
Get the recipe.
Tomato, Cantaloupe, and Mint Salad
Sweet meets savory in this utterly refreshing salad—perfect on a hot summer day.
Get the recipe.
Baked Tomatoes Provençal
Dress up sliced tomatoes with a mixture of crisp panko crumbs, melted cheese, and oregano.
Get the recipe.
Roasted Tomatoes and Fennel
The fennel’s licorice-like flavor becomes sweeter and mellower as it cooks in this easy side dish.
Get the recipe.
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
This picnic-friendly dish packs a big flavor punch, thanks to chopped anchovies and capers in the dressing.
Get the recipe.
Tomato, Corn, and Red Cabbage Salad
Crisp, sweet corn kernels mingle with creamy avocado and bright cherry tomatoes in this no-cook summer salad.
Get the recipe.