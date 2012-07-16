10 Fresh Tomato Recipes

By Charlyne Mattox and Sue Li
Updated July 31, 2017
Paul Sirisalee
“A world without tomatoes is like a string quartet without violins,” novelist Laurie Colwin once wrote. Hear, hear! These easy summery sides offer a delicious symphony of flavors.
Tomatoes With Ranch Dressing

Paul Sirisalee

Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, and milk to make the cool, creamy dressing.

Tomato, Cucumber, and Quinoa Salad

Paul Sirisalee

Serve this hearty salad on the side or add roasted almonds and crumbled Feta to turn it into a full-fledged main dish.

Curried Tomatoes and Chickpeas

Paul Sirisalee

Want to turn this protein-rich salad into a delicious dinner? Serve with basmati rice, a dollop of yogurt, and warm naan or pita bread.

Tomato and Rye Panzanella

Paul Sirisalee

The toasted bread soaks in all the flavors of the juicy tomatoes, olive oil, and red wine vinegar.

Sautéed Tomatoes, Sausage, and Okra

Paul Sirisalee

The sliced andouille sausage adds a pungent smoky flavor to this Southern-style side.

Tomato, Cantaloupe, and Mint Salad

Paul Sirisalee

Sweet meets savory in this utterly refreshing salad—perfect on a hot summer day.

Baked Tomatoes Provençal

Paul Sirisalee

Dress up sliced tomatoes with a mixture of crisp panko crumbs, melted cheese, and oregano.

Roasted Tomatoes and Fennel

Paul Sirisalee

The fennel’s licorice-like flavor becomes sweeter and mellower as it cooks in this easy side dish.

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Paul Sirisalee

This picnic-friendly dish packs a big flavor punch, thanks to chopped anchovies and capers in the dressing.

Tomato, Corn, and Red Cabbage Salad

Paul Sirisalee

Crisp, sweet corn kernels mingle with creamy avocado and bright cherry tomatoes in this no-cook summer salad.

