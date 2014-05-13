48 Easy and Delicious Recipes for Sweet Potato Lovers
Sweet potatoes aren’t just an orange alternative to the regular white-fleshed spuds. Sure, you can make mashed sweet potatoes and even sweet potato fries, but these root vegetables are versatile and unique enough that they have their own genre of recipes you’d never dream of making with white potatoes, like sweet potato pie and sweet potato hummus.
Sweet potatoes are perfect for chilly nights, when you’re craving something comforting and warm. They make delicious Thanksgiving side dishes, too, when they’re roasted and baked in all forms of sweet potato casserole. But they can even be cooked quickly enough to serve on a weeknight dinner plate.
If you already prefer sweet potatoes over their pale brethren, then you’ve been reaping the rewards of these tuberous roots for a while. Sweet potatoes are actually better sources of many vitamins and minerals you can’t get from white potatoes, and sweet potatoes have fewer calories. Fiber- and potassium-rich sweet potatoes deliver 400 percent of your daily vitamin A in one cup of cooked flesh. The same amount has almost half the vitamin C you need in a day, too. Both of these vitamins are antioxidants, which can ward off aging and disease. Plus, the manganese that’s in sweet potatoes can boost collagen production in your skin and bones.
Family and guests will love whatever you make from our collection of the best sweet potato recipes. Each of these recipes was crafted to highlight what’s so special about the potato—its natural sweetness, its creamy flesh, and its versatility. Whatever your reason for looking for a great new sweet potato recipe, these options are sure to offer something you’ll enjoy making and eating.
Black Bean Tostadas With Sweet Potato and Poblanos
This recipe for Black Bean Tostadas is about to be your go-to easy vegetarian main dish—it comes together in just 35 minutes and is packed with heart-healthy ingredients, like cabbage, black beans, sweet potatoes, peppers, and fresh herbs. Crema ties it all together, and if you want to add even more richness, finish it off with a crumble of cotija cheese.
Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili Recipe With Sweet Potatoes
When you can’t add meat to your vegetarian chili, you can bulk it up with lots of veggies, like red onions, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, and tomatoes. To round it out, two different kinds of beans add interest and bulk so this sweet potato chili has staying power, whether it’s a weeknight dinner or a crowd-pleasing main for your next tailgate.
Zucchini and Black Bean Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Here, cooking sweet potatoes in the microwave cuts down on cook time, meaning you can have this fiber-packed meal on the table in just 20 minutes. While the potato is cooking, the black bean filling comes together on the stove. Just before serving, top each potato with white Cheddar cheese, and serve with a lime wedge. And be sure to save any leftovers—the veggie-bean mixture would be great tucked inside tacos or on top of nachos.
Sweet Potato Pie With Candied Nut Cream
It looks a lot like a pumpkin pie, but sweet potato pies have a lighter, more airy filling compared to the dense and sometimes gelatinous texture of pumpkin pie. To keep the sweetness down on this dish, it uses a graham cracker crust and only two tablespoons of added sugar. The whipped topping is quite unique. After whipping the cream to soft-peak stage, you’ll fold in peanut brittle or candied nuts for a really special treat.
Chocolate Zucchini Cake With Sweet Potato Frosting
Although it tastes indulgent, this cake is packed with good-for-you ingredients. The base of the cake is filled with whole grains and fresh zucchini, and the rich chocolate frosting is made almost entirely from sweet potatoes. Genius? We think so. Have your kids take leftovers to school with them—it’s a dessert all parents can feel better about feeding their kids—or bring them to work with you the next day.
Molasses-and-Chile Roasted Sweet Potatoes
You might think that earthy molasses is a bit too strong for sweet potatoes that have a barely-there hint of sweetness, but pairing the thick, brown syrup with the kick of jalapeno and tang of stone-ground mustard opens up a world of flavor. The sweet potato wedges are just a crisp-tender canvas for their great flavors.
Seeded Miso Sweet Potato Bread
If you’re eager for a bread that does more for your body than provide carbs, you’ll be delighted by this sweet potato bread. Gut-friendly miso is added to a mashed potato with antioxidant-rich pumpkin seeds, and the loaf bakes up to form a tender, flavorful bread that’s dense but airy. You can use it as a dessert—a drizzle of honey would be welcome—or as a quick breakfast with a smear of nut butter or a dollop of whipped cream cheese.
Loaded Sweet Potatoes With Coconut and Kale
Microwaving sweet potatoes is a handy way to speed up the cooking process. You can shave off about 30 minutes of your total time with this step, which helps this sweet potato dinner come together in just 30 minutes. Kale and chiles tenderize while the potatoes cook. Hints of citrus juice and ground allspice elevate the potatoes’ natural sweetness and earthy notes.
Sheet Pan Sweet Potato Nachos
Sweet potato chips replace tortilla chips in this game-day dish. Toppings like black beans, pepitas, and cotija cheese give these nachos a decidedly southwestern spin, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro adds tang and bite. Use plain yogurt if the chipotle chili powder set your tongue ablaze. This is a great dish to set out in front of guests and let everyone chow down.
Gnocchi and Sweet Potatoes With Hazelnuts
If you don’t have time to make your own sweet potato gnocchi, you can get the next best thing: pillowy gnocchi with creamy pieces of sweet potato and a sprinkling of crunchy chopped hazelnuts. This dish looks simple—it comes together in just 20 minutes—but it still manages to be quite impressive if you need something you can cook to feed a friend, neighbor, or colleague in a hurry.
Roasted Garlic and Sweet Potato Polenta
While the potatoes for this hardy fall side dish tenderize and soften in the oven, you’ll roast a whole head of garlic to form a sweet, creamy garlic paste. Then, you’ll blend the paste into mashed sweet potatoes and stir into hot polenta. The potato boosts the polenta’s creamy mouthfeel, while the garlic adds an incredible depth of flavor you’d never get from raw garlic that’s just been cooked in a skillet. This will easily become a holiday hit.
Sheet Pan Chicken and Sweet Potatoes
One-dish dinners are a dream come true for busy cooks. You can cook everything you need for your meal—in this case, chicken leg quarters and sweet potato wedges—at the same time, and on the same dish. This saves you time, mess, and a whole lot of effort. This dish is quite simple, which is why it’s so great for weeknights. You can change up the herbs (it calls for sage, but rosemary would be good, too) and switch the greens from watercress to butter lettuce or anything you have on hand.
Baked Sweet Potatoes
Roasting sweet potatoes in the oven intensifies their natural sweetness. This classic baked sweet potato recipe renders perfectly cooked potatoes every time. You can eat them as is, right from the oven. They’re sweet enough you’d certainly enjoy them. Or you can use this as a base for any number of toppings you might want to add.
Mustardy Kale Salad With Roasted Sweet Potato and Apple
Packed with protein and fiber, this hearty main course salad is a nutritional powerhouse. Combine the kale, roasted sweet potato, chopped apple, and almonds in a large bowl and drizzle with a tangy mustard vinaigrette. Once dressed, massage the kale with clean hands to make the salad more palatable.
Cheesy Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes With Black Beans and Avocado
Once you’ve mastered the classic baked sweet potato recipe, you can take things one step further with a twice-baked option. Everything you love about a burrito is here: filling black beans, creamy avocado, and ooey-gooey Jack cheese. The sprinkle of crunchy pepitas (pumpkin seeds) is quite fun, too, so kids and parents alike will enjoy every bite of this sweet potato recipe.
Cinnamon-Sugar Sweet Potato Chips
You can get sweet potato chips just as crispy as the fried potato kind. You’ll just need a bit of time—and a super sharp knife so each piece is thin enough to crisp up in the oven (or use a mandoline). To highlight the faint sweetness of the sweet potato, these sweet potato chips are tossed with sugar and a bit of cinnamon, but if you like a more natural sweetness, add salt only.
Sweet Potato Gratin
Scalloped potatoes are quintessential holiday side dish fare, but you can give the buffet a sweet potato casserole upgrade with this gratin recipe. Most everything in this recipe remains the same as the classic gratin, save the swap to sweet potatoes. The final dish is an ultra-luxurious feature for any Thanksgiving meal.
Sweet Potato-Almond Hummus
If you’re not opposed to thinking outside the chickpea box, this delightful sweet potato recipe will provide an exciting new addition to your snacking repertoire. In this dish, sweet potatoes are cooked until ultra-tender. They’re then combined with chickpeas, almond butter, and a host of spices to create a one-of-a-kind hummus dip. Don’t skimp on the cayenne pepper. You may think you don’t want the heat, but it provides a surprising little jolt with each spoonful.
Cheesy Roasted Sweet Potatoes
These sweet potatoes wedges are topped with two varieties of gooey cheese, creating a balanced blend of sweet and savory. Plus, they cook in under 30 minutes, and require just four ingredients. They're so good, in fact, you may want to double the recipe—they'll likely be gobbled up that quickly.
Italian Sweet-and-Sour Sweet Potatoes
Roasted potatoes come in many forms, and in all forms, they’re delicious. Here, potato rounds are baked until done in a sauce of red wine vinegar and brown sugar, a sweet-sour combo that’s quite unusual for the typical sweet potato recipe. This is a great option for holidays, but it would be delicious on a weeknight. It only requires 10 minutes of prep time; the rest is hands off.
Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes
You can get a side of smashed sweet spuds in record time with the Instant Pot ($69; amazon.com). This countertop appliance cooks the starchy root vegetables to soft in just 30 minutes. For the most flavor reward, don’t mask the sweet potatoes in butter and cream. Add a bit of zest with orange juice, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Maple syrup elevates the natural sweetness.
Sweet Potato and Apple Soup With Cheese and Walnuts
The lusciousness of a sweet potato, combined with tender onions, helps give this easy soup a delicious creaminess without a speck of cream. Nutmeg brings out the sweetness of the cooked sweet potato and apple, and a side of tangy blue cheese and crisp apples is the perfect pair for this classic fall meal.
Loaded Baked Sweet Potato
The beauty of roasting sweet potatoes in the oven is that you can cook several—for a family or for just you—all at once. Then, you can use the baked sweet potatoes as a blank canvas for a week’s worth of meals. Top them with any combination of ingredients for an ever-changing meal. We particularly like how the avocado and goat cheese make these vegetarian sweet potatoes feel extra hearty.
Sweet Potato Puree With Maple
Sweet potatoes taste best when you use a sweetener that has a depth of flavor, like honey, molasses, or maple syrup. Plain sugar, even brown sugar, works well, of course, but the earthy flavors of the potatoes really highlight the special flavors of these natural sweeteners. In the case of this puree, maple syrup stands in with a kick of additional flavor from ground nutmeg. The sour cream may seem unusual here—it’s standard in white potato purees—but it adds richness and a creaminess you can only get with dairy.
Beef and Sweet Potato Turnovers
Ground beef, grated sweet potato, and baby spinach form the humble but hardy filling of these turnovers, or hand-held savory pastries. The exterior puff pastry turns crispy and flaky in the oven. To finish off the meal, serve with a side of roasted veggies or a green salad.
Chicken With Roasted Sweet Potato Salad
Classic potato salad uses white spuds, but once you swap them for the sweet variety, you may never go back. Sweet potato salad balances the tang of a vinaigrette dressing well, but it’s equally at home with a creamy one. Here, we’ve combined it with red onion, spinach, and lime juice for an exceptionally simple sweet potato salad.
Crispy Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Lime and Cilantro
Basic French fries have nothing on these oven-baked sweet potato fries. The edges turn crisp with a golden-brown crust in the high-temp oven, while the inside of each wedge remains tender. The drizzle of lime juice and sprinkle of cilantro may be unexpected, but you’ll be delighted at the citrus zip and peppy herb against the lightly sweet spud. Serve these addictive wedges with your favorite burger.
Quinoa With Sweet Potatoes, Kale, and Pesto
Vegetarian meals suffer from a bad reputation of not having much staying power, but this vegetarian sweet potato meal doesn’t lack in protein. In fact, it packs a whopping 14 grams per serving thanks to the fiber-rich quinoa and cubed sweet potatoes. One cup of the slightly sweet spud has two grams of protein. Plus, all of the ingredients in this dish provide a bounty of vitamins and minerals.
Roast Chicken With Sweet Potatoes and Chickpeas
Dinner in three easy steps: Pile ingredients on sheet pan. Roast. Eat. Potatoes tenderize, chicken cooks, and chickpeas turn crispy in the oven. A drizzle of pesto brings everything together for a dinner that only requires 20 minutes of hands-on time.
Scalloped Sweet Potatoes With Thyme
This sweet potato casserole recipe will be a favorite around the holidays or fall evenings, when what you’re craving most is comfort food. This dish uses a combination of sweet potatoes and russets, which balances some of the natural sweetness but still provides plenty of richness. Garlic and thyme infuse the spud slices while the casserole bakes.
Vanilla Sweet Potatoes
If you think sweet potatoes can only serve as a lunch or dinner, behold a sweet potato recipe that works beautifully as a dessert. Once potato wedges are cooked to tender in the oven, you will drizzle them with a spiced maple syrup. The potatoes will wick up the syrup, leaving you with a special and not at all common dessert you can proudly serve.
Chili-Glazed Pork With Sweet Potato Hash
A sweet potato hash is a wonderful way to cook a variety of vegetables—in this case, sweet potatoes, shallots, and baby spinach—in a skillet until tender and crispy. A simple hash is good with any type of protein, but we really like it with this spicy-sweet glaze on pork tenderloin. Everything balances nicely, which lets the sweet potato hash be a special treat even on a weeknight.
Sweet Potato Casserole With Coconut
If your family is fans of sweet potato casserole and always game to try something a bit different, delight them with this version of the classic holiday side dish. Shredded coconut, pecans, and brown sugar on top are decadent additions to the Thanksgiving staple. Get your scoop first, there likely won’t be any leftovers.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
This classic roasted sweet potatoes recipe will stand in any time you’re looking for a simple, crowd-pleasing side. A spiced mixture of ginger, nutmeg, and brown sugar elevates the sweet potato bits, while pecan pieces add crunch. If you can’t convince your crew to eat mashed sweet potato casserole, this roasted version will be sure to win hearts.
Sweet Potato Pie
There are two camps of holiday dessert fans: Those who can’t imagine a Thanksgiving meal without pumpkin pie, and those who’ve not yet tried sweet potato pie. Once they do, they’ll be converted. Prepare this easy sweet potato pie recipe in place of pumpkin pie. Some people may not even notice the difference with a dollop of whipped cream or a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Braised Pork, Sweet Potato, and Fennel Stew
Slowly cooking a tough cut of meat like pork shoulder rends the meat soft and tender. In the last stage of cooking this stew, you can add in sweet potato pieces and chopped fennel fronds. They’ll tenderize in 20 to 30 minutes for a simple but hardy stew that’s ready, from start to finish, in an hour. Leftovers are even better.
Sweet Potato Latkes With Brie Cheese and Balsamic Vinegar
Fried potato latkes are never a bad idea, whether it’s Chanukah or a random Tuesday in April. These sweet potato pancakes, however, are special because of their use of sweet potatoes and the decadent addition of creamy brie cheese. A drizzle of balsamic vinegar is a sharp contrast to the latkes, but the combination of flavors makes for a delicious meal or side dish.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
If you’re tired of your simple side of mashed potatoes, give mashed sweet potatoes a try. Boiling sweet potatoes will render them tender enough to mash in just 15 to 20 minutes. Use different seasonings than you might for your typical mashed potatoes—honey, orange juice, and a hint of nutmeg elevate the potatoes’ mild earthy flavors. A dollop of sour cream stirred into the potatoes will add moistness.
Sweet Potatoes With Pecans and Parmesan
The nutty, salty combination of pecans and Parmesan stands in stark contrast to the faint sweetness of sweet potatoes. On its face, it might not seem like a combination you’d like, but once you see how well the trio of flavors work together in this sweet potato casserole recipe, you’ll be convinced there’s a beautiful balance in sweet, salty, and just a bit nutty.
Garlic and Oregano Sweet Potato Wedges
Sweet potato wedges on their own are simple and delicious. The crust and outside edges of each wedge turns crisp while the interior is rich, delicately sweet, and quite creamy. But you can take the simple sweet potato side dish to a new level with the addition of garlic, crunchy pumpkin seeds, and a bit of fresh herbs. With a simple grilled protein, like chicken or pork or even seared tofu, these potato wedges shine.
Sweet Potato Risotto
No meat? No problem. This filling risotto combines sweet potatoes and rice for a veggie-fied version of the classic rice dish. If all you know of risotto is that you have to constantly stir, don't fret. There is stirring involved, but this sweet potato recipe won’t require a constant vigilant eye. The whole thing is ready in 40 minutes but is impressive enough to serve when you have friends over.
Sweet Potato and Gruyère Turnovers
Fill flaky crusts with silky, wilted Swiss chard, tender sweet potato, and softened onions. Bake with sharp Gruyère cheese for a fun, hand-held dinner that’s especially satisfying on chilly fall nights. To complete this meal, serve with a green side salad and a hardy grain, like quinoa or barley.
Shredded Sweet Potatoes
For the fastest sweet potato recipe, you can peel and shred the spuds to create a pile of thin potato pieces. Then, quickly boil them in simmering water, and season with butter, salt, and pepper. It’s simple, which invites you to try new spices or stir in some fresh herbs. The sky’s the limit with this sweet potato recipe.
Get the Recipe: Shredded Sweet Potatoes