48 Easy and Delicious Recipes for Sweet Potato Lovers

Sweet potatoes aren’t just an orange alternative to the regular white-fleshed spuds. Sure, you can make mashed sweet potatoes and even sweet potato fries, but these root vegetables are versatile and unique enough that they have their own genre of recipes you’d never dream of making with white potatoes, like sweet potato pie and sweet potato hummus.

Sweet potatoes are perfect for chilly nights, when you’re craving something comforting and warm. They make delicious Thanksgiving side dishes, too, when they’re roasted and baked in all forms of sweet potato casserole. But they can even be cooked quickly enough to serve on a weeknight dinner plate.

If you already prefer sweet potatoes over their pale brethren, then you’ve been reaping the rewards of these tuberous roots for a while. Sweet potatoes are actually better sources of many vitamins and minerals you can’t get from white potatoes, and sweet potatoes have fewer calories. Fiber- and potassium-rich sweet potatoes deliver 400 percent of your daily vitamin A in one cup of cooked flesh. The same amount has almost half the vitamin C you need in a day, too. Both of these vitamins are antioxidants, which can ward off aging and disease. Plus, the manganese that’s in sweet potatoes can boost collagen production in your skin and bones.

Family and guests will love whatever you make from our collection of the best sweet potato recipes. Each of these recipes was crafted to highlight what’s so special about the potato—its natural sweetness, its creamy flesh, and its versatility. Whatever your reason for looking for a great new sweet potato recipe, these options are sure to offer something you’ll enjoy making and eating.

