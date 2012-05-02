Easy Steak Dinner Recipes
Skirt Steak With Shallots and Sautéed Watercress
Dress up quick-cooking skirt steak with a mixture of meaty mushrooms, wilted watercress, and tender shallots.
Steak With Cauliflower and Crisp Bread Crumbs
Steak With Roasted Parsnips, Tomatoes, and Scallions
The roasted vegetables add a burst of juicy, sweet flavors that perk up the simply seared steak.
Steak With Cognac Sauce and Salad
The easy cream sauce takes just a few minutes to make and lends a luxurious touch.
Steak With Potato-Parsnip Mash
Meat-and-potato lovers will relish this new take on the classic combo.
Seared Steak With Cauliflower Puree
A zesty blend of parsley, olives, and shallots punches up the steak and mild cauliflower side.
Steak With Roasted Carrots and Onions
With an elegant sauce made from white wine and Dijon mustard, this meal is fit for company.
Steak With Potato Salad and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
A tangy blue cheese dressing pulls together a simple salad of greens and tender potatoes.
Steak With Spinach Couscous
Dress up quick-cooking couscous with toasted pine nuts, crumbled Feta, fresh lemon juice, and spinach.
Skirt Steak With Corn Cakes
Serve the sliced steak with golden brown savory pancakes made with cornmeal and whole corn kernels.
Steak With Skillet Tomatoes and Spicy Sautéed Green Beans
Spice up crisp-tender green beans with sautéed garlic and red pepper flakes.
Spicy Hoisin Skirt Steak With Cucumber Salad
Give grilled steak an Asian flair by basting with a mixture of hoisin and chili-garlic sauce or Sriracha.
Steak With Chickpeas, Tomatoes, and Feta
A refreshing salad of crispy chickpeas, Feta, tomatoes, and cilantro lightly dressed with lemon juice makes a tangy counterpoint for seared strip steak.
Grilled Steak, Plums, and Bok Choy
Sweet, juicy plums pick up a savory char on the grill and balance out the salty soy-marinated steak.
Grilled Flank Steak and Balsamic Vegetables
This meal couldn’t be any simpler—just cook the meat and veggies on the grill, then serve with an easy sauce of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, and parsley.
Cajun Skirt Steak With Creamed Corn
The spice rub gives the steak an instant flavor boost, and the meat cooks in no time in the oven. If you can’t get your hands on fresh corn, thawed frozen kernels will also work in this recipe.
Steak With Golden Zucchini
A mixture of lemon zest, garlic, fresh herbs, and bread crumbs elevates the simply browned zucchini.
Grilled Steak and Fennel With Lemon and Mozzarella
Sweet fennel, smoky grilled lemons, and creamy mozzarella offset the rich, meaty sirloin.
Grilled Skirt Steak and Potatoes With Herb Sauce
To make the easy no-cook herb sauce, pulse parsley, oregano, garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and cayenne pepper together in your food processor.
Steak With Arugula and Balsamic Mushrooms
Give earthy mushrooms a lift with a hit of tangy balsamic vinegar and a bit of heavy cream.
