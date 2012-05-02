Easy Steak Dinner Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated November 07, 2017
Craving meat? Indulge in one of these simple yet tasty steak recipes—sides included.
Skirt Steak With Shallots and Sautéed Watercress

Dress up quick-cooking skirt steak with a mixture of meaty mushrooms, wilted watercress, and tender shallots.

Get the recipe: Skirt Steak With Shallots and Sautéed Watercress

Steak With Cauliflower and Crisp Bread Crumbs

Steak With Roasted Parsnips, Tomatoes, and Scallions

The roasted vegetables add a burst of juicy, sweet flavors that perk up the simply seared steak.

Get the recipe: Steak With Roasted Parsnips, Tomatoes, and Scallions

Steak With Cognac Sauce and Salad

The easy cream sauce takes just a few minutes to make and lends a luxurious touch.

Get the recipe: Steak With Cognac Sauce and Salad

Steak With Potato-Parsnip Mash

Meat-and-potato lovers will relish this new take on the classic combo.

Get the recipe: Steak With Potato-Parsnip Mash

Seared Steak With Cauliflower Puree

A zesty blend of parsley, olives, and shallots punches up the steak and mild cauliflower side.

Get the recipe: Seared Steak With Cauliflower Puree

Steak With Roasted Carrots and Onions

With an elegant sauce made from white wine and Dijon mustard, this meal is fit for company.

Get the recipe: Steak With Roasted Carrots and Onions

Steak With Potato Salad and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

A tangy blue cheese dressing pulls together a simple salad of greens and tender potatoes.

Get the recipe: Steak With Potato Salad and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Steak With Spinach Couscous

Dress up quick-cooking couscous with toasted pine nuts, crumbled Feta, fresh lemon juice, and spinach.

Get the recipe: Steak With Spinach Couscous

Skirt Steak With Corn Cakes

Serve the sliced steak with golden brown savory pancakes made with cornmeal and whole corn kernels.

Get the recipe: Skirt Steak With Corn Cakes

Steak With Skillet Tomatoes and Spicy Sautéed Green Beans

Spice up crisp-tender green beans with sautéed garlic and red pepper flakes.

Get the recipe: Steak With Skillet Tomatoes and Spicy Sautéed Green Beans

Spicy Hoisin Skirt Steak With Cucumber Salad

Give grilled steak an Asian flair by basting with a mixture of hoisin and chili-garlic sauce or Sriracha.

Get the recipe: Spicy Hoisin Skirt Steak With Cucumber Salad

Steak With Chickpeas, Tomatoes, and Feta

A refreshing salad of crispy chickpeas, Feta, tomatoes, and cilantro lightly dressed with lemon juice makes a tangy counterpoint for seared strip steak.

Get the recipe: Steak With Chickpeas, Tomatoes, and Feta

Grilled Steak, Plums, and Bok Choy

Sweet, juicy plums pick up a savory char on the grill and balance out the salty soy-marinated steak.

Get the recipe: Grilled Steak, Plums, and Bok Choy

Grilled Flank Steak and Balsamic Vegetables

This meal couldn’t be any simpler—just cook the meat and veggies on the grill, then serve with an easy sauce of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, and parsley.

Get the recipe: Grilled Flank Steak and Balsamic Vegetables

Cajun Skirt Steak With Creamed Corn

The spice rub gives the steak an instant flavor boost, and the meat cooks in no time in the oven. If you can’t get your hands on fresh corn, thawed frozen kernels will also work in this recipe.

Get the recipe: Cajun Skirt Steak With Creamed Corn

Steak With Golden Zucchini

A mixture of lemon zest, garlic, fresh herbs, and bread crumbs elevates the simply browned zucchini.

Get the recipe: Steak With Golden Zucchini

Grilled Steak and Fennel With Lemon and Mozzarella

Sweet fennel, smoky grilled lemons, and creamy mozzarella offset the rich, meaty sirloin.

Get the recipe: Grilled Steak and Fennel With Lemon and Mozzarella

Grilled Skirt Steak and Potatoes With Herb Sauce

To make the easy no-cook herb sauce, pulse parsley, oregano, garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and cayenne pepper together in your food processor.

Get the recipe: Grilled Skirt Steak and Potatoes With Herb Sauce

Steak With Arugula and Balsamic Mushrooms

Give earthy mushrooms a lift with a hit of tangy balsamic vinegar and a bit of heavy cream.

Get the recipe: Steak With Arugula and Balsamic Mushrooms

