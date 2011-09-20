16 Tasty Squash Recipes
Spaghetti Squash With Almonds
Almonds, lime juice, and honey give this dish a nutty, tangy flavor with just a hint of sweetness.
Parmesan-Roasted Acorn Squash
Roasting this squash is a simple way to coax out its sweet flavors. While it may look intimidating, it’s surprisingly easy to seed and slice an acorn squash.
Butternut Squash Salad With Hazelnuts and Blue Cheese
This delicious main-course salad requires just 10 minutes of hands-on preparation.
Creamy Pumpkin Soup
Blend roasted pumpkin and sautéed leeks with chicken broth to create this comforting, luxurious soup.
Don’t toss out the seeds—try this pumpkin seed recipe for a sweet and salty snack.
Butternut Squash Bread Pudding
Soft, sweet butternut squash mingles with chopped fresh sage while melted Gruyère cheese infuses every bite with nutty, gooey goodness.
Roasted Butternut Squash With Mustard Vinaigrette
Drizzle a tangy dressing of reduced apple cider, vinegar, mustard, and parsley over the tender squash before serving.
Squash and Bean Soup With Parmesan Biscuits
This hearty winter soup is filled with nutritious ingredients, including butternut squash, spinach, and cannellini beans.
Butternut Squash Flat Bread With Cheddar and Pine Nuts
The extra-sharp Cheddar cheese balances out the sweetness of the butternut squash, while the red onion adds a bit of zing.
Spinach and Acorn Squash “Ravioli”
Use wonton wrappers to form these easy pasta pockets filled with a mixture of roasted squash and nutmeg or wilted spinach and ricotta.
Butternut Squash With Couscous and Chutney
Mango or cranberry chutney will best complement the squash in this meatless recipe, but any fruit chutney will work.
Spaghetti With Bacon and Squash
The salty, smoky bacon balances out sweet butternut squash—a perfect taste of autumn.
Butternut Squash Risotto
Grated butternut squash stirred into the risotto ensures every bite is full of flavor.
Chicken With Acorn Squash and Tomatoes
Juicy tomatoes, tender squash, and mellow garlic make a wonderful combination for the simply seasoned chicken.
Lamb Chops With Minted Spaghetti Squash
Exceedingly mild, spaghetti squash benefits from the addition of fresh herbs like mint—a classic partner for lamb.
Tortellini With Butternut Squash, Mushrooms, and Fontina
The grated fontina melts as it’s tossed with the warm pasta and roasted vegetables, creating a light, cheesy sauce.
Moroccan Chicken With Kale and Roasted Squash
It’s not necessary to peel the acorn squash before roasting—the edible thin skin will soften as it cooks.
