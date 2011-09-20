16 Tasty Squash Recipes

By Sara Quessenberry and Kate Merker
November 09, 2017
Lisa Hubbard
From soups to salads to sides, this cold-weather gourd can be prepared in a variety of ways.
Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Spaghetti Squash With Almonds

Lisa Hubbard

Almonds, lime juice, and honey give this dish a nutty, tangy flavor with just a hint of sweetness.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Parmesan-Roasted Acorn Squash

Lisa Hubbard

Roasting this squash is a simple way to coax out its sweet flavors. While it may look intimidating, it’s surprisingly easy to seed and slice an acorn squash.

Get the recipe.

3 of 16

Butternut Squash Salad With Hazelnuts and Blue Cheese

Lisa Hubbard

This delicious main-course salad requires just 10 minutes of hands-on preparation.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Lisa Hubbard

Blend roasted pumpkin and sautéed leeks with chicken broth to create this comforting, luxurious soup.

Get the recipe.

Don’t toss out the seeds—try this pumpkin seed recipe for a sweet and salty snack.

5 of 16

Butternut Squash Bread Pudding

Gentl & Hyers

Soft, sweet butternut squash mingles with chopped fresh sage while melted Gruyère cheese infuses every bite with nutty, gooey goodness.

Get the recipe.

6 of 16

Roasted Butternut Squash With Mustard Vinaigrette

Jose Picayo

Drizzle a tangy dressing of reduced apple cider, vinegar, mustard, and parsley over the tender squash before serving.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Squash and Bean Soup With Parmesan Biscuits

 Marcus Nilsson

This hearty winter soup is filled with nutritious ingredients, including butternut squash, spinach, and cannellini beans.

Get the recipe.

8 of 16

Butternut Squash Flat Bread With Cheddar and Pine Nuts

 Quentin Bacon

The extra-sharp Cheddar cheese balances out the sweetness of the butternut squash, while the red onion adds a bit of zing.

Get the recipe.

9 of 16

Spinach and Acorn Squash “Ravioli”

Michael Paul

Use wonton wrappers to form these easy pasta pockets filled with a mixture of roasted squash and nutmeg or wilted spinach and ricotta.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Butternut Squash With Couscous and Chutney

Jim Franco

Mango or cranberry chutney will best complement the squash in this meatless recipe, but any fruit chutney will work.

Get the recipe.

11 of 16

Spaghetti With Bacon and Squash

Tom Schierlitz

The salty, smoky bacon balances out sweet butternut squash—a perfect taste of autumn.

Get the recipe.

12 of 16

Butternut Squash Risotto

John Kernick

Grated butternut squash stirred into the risotto ensures every bite is full of flavor.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Chicken With Acorn Squash and Tomatoes

Sang An

Juicy tomatoes, tender squash, and mellow garlic make a wonderful combination for the simply seasoned chicken.

Get the recipe.

14 of 16

Lamb Chops With Minted Spaghetti Squash

Jose Picayo

Exceedingly mild, spaghetti squash benefits from the addition of fresh herbs like mint—a classic partner for lamb.

Get the recipe.

15 of 16

Tortellini With Butternut Squash, Mushrooms, and Fontina

Christopher Baker

The grated fontina melts as it’s tossed with the warm pasta and roasted vegetables, creating a light, cheesy sauce.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Moroccan Chicken With Kale and Roasted Squash

Sang An

It’s not necessary to peel the acorn squash before roasting—the edible thin skin will soften as it cooks.

Get the recipe.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com