8 Deliciously Spicy Foods and Sauces

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated August 29, 2014
Mama Zuma
Turn up the heat with these fiery finds.
Mama Zuma’s Revenge Habanero Potato Chips

Mama Zuma

Touched with a hint of garlic and paprika, these addictive crisps start soft and sweet and build to a burning crescendo. Keep a glass of water nearby.

To buy: $1.50 for a 6-ounce bag, at supermarkets and natural food stores.

Featured October 2011

Vermont Smoke and Cure BBQ Real Sticks

vtsmokeandcure.com

This grown-up Slim Jim combines the essence of smoky Southern barbecue with piquant black pepper for a snack that doesn’t scald.

To buy: $2 for a one-ounce stick, at specialty food stores or $30 for 24 sticks, vtsmokeandcure.com.

Frontera Roasted Habanero Salsa

rickspicksnyc.com

Juicy fire-roasted tomatoes, key limes, and fresh cilantro tame the heat of this snappy chip topper.

To buy: $5 for a 16-ounce jar, at supermarkets or fronterakitchens.com.

Rick’s Picks Hotties

rickspicksnyc.com

Find dill too dull? Slide a few of these Sriracha-spiked pickle chips into a sandwich for a delectable kick.

To buy: $8 for a 24-ounce jar, rickspicksnyc.com.

Jalapeño Potato PopChips

popchips

A gateway snack for the spice averse: These crunchy popped rounds have just a hint of zing.

To buy: $1.50 for a 0.8-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

McClure’s Spicy Bloody Mary Mixer

murrayscheese.com

Shake up your brunch routine with this lush, well-balanced blend, featuring freshly chopped jalapeños, garlic, dill, vinegar, and cayenne.

To buy: $12 for a 32-ounce jar, murrayscheese.com.

Tabasco Family Reserve

tabasco.com

Yes, even hot sauce is going haute: This silky-smooth limited edition bottling recalls the classic condiment but is richer and more complex.

To buy: $25 for a 5-ounce bottle, tabasco.com.

Mrs. Renfro’s Ghost Pepper Salsa

renfrofoods.com

Clocking in at 400 times spicier than a jalapeño, the infamous ghost pepper is not for the faint of heart. So it’s no surprise that this Texas sauce comes with a caution label on it.

To buy: $3.50 for a 16-ounce jar, at supermarkets or renfrofoods.com (4 jar minimum).

