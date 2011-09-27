8 Deliciously Spicy Foods and Sauces
Mama Zuma’s Revenge Habanero Potato Chips
Touched with a hint of garlic and paprika, these addictive crisps start soft and sweet and build to a burning crescendo. Keep a glass of water nearby.
To buy: $1.50 for a 6-ounce bag, at supermarkets and natural food stores.
Featured October 2011
Vermont Smoke and Cure BBQ Real Sticks
This grown-up Slim Jim combines the essence of smoky Southern barbecue with piquant black pepper for a snack that doesn’t scald.
To buy: $2 for a one-ounce stick, at specialty food stores or $30 for 24 sticks, vtsmokeandcure.com.
Frontera Roasted Habanero Salsa
Juicy fire-roasted tomatoes, key limes, and fresh cilantro tame the heat of this snappy chip topper.
To buy: $5 for a 16-ounce jar, at supermarkets or fronterakitchens.com.
Rick’s Picks Hotties
Find dill too dull? Slide a few of these Sriracha-spiked pickle chips into a sandwich for a delectable kick.
To buy: $8 for a 24-ounce jar, rickspicksnyc.com.
Jalapeño Potato PopChips
A gateway snack for the spice averse: These crunchy popped rounds have just a hint of zing.
To buy: $1.50 for a 0.8-ounce bag, at supermarkets.
McClure’s Spicy Bloody Mary Mixer
Shake up your brunch routine with this lush, well-balanced blend, featuring freshly chopped jalapeños, garlic, dill, vinegar, and cayenne.
To buy: $12 for a 32-ounce jar, murrayscheese.com.
Tabasco Family Reserve
Yes, even hot sauce is going haute: This silky-smooth limited edition bottling recalls the classic condiment but is richer and more complex.
To buy: $25 for a 5-ounce bottle, tabasco.com.
Mrs. Renfro’s Ghost Pepper Salsa
Clocking in at 400 times spicier than a jalapeño, the infamous ghost pepper is not for the faint of heart. So it’s no surprise that this Texas sauce comes with a caution label on it.
To buy: $3.50 for a 16-ounce jar, at supermarkets or renfrofoods.com (4 jar minimum).