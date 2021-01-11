Why Eating More Seafood Is One of the Best Things You Can Do for Your Health

According to Gans, nutrition interventions, such as increased consumption of fatty fish, and the subsequent increases in EPA and DHA levels in the blood, have proven to decrease the risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. “In fact, consuming as little as one seafood meal per week has been associated with decreasing one’s risk for both Alzheimer’s and dementia,” she adds. Your best options are wild Alaska salmon, halibut, and sablefish, which contain Vitamin D, amino acids such as tryptophan, and the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, all of which are necessary to supporting mood and cognition, says Gans.