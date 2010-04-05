12 Easy Summer Salad Recipes That Use The Season's Best Ingredients

Grill fare is great and all, but sometimes the best part of a barbecue is the fresh-picked produce that made its way into the mountain of salad on your plate. After all, summer is high time for scouring the farmer's market for fresh fruits and vegetables. And asparagus, corn, tomatoes, and peppers at their peak don't need much more than a drizzle of dressing. This means you have lots more time to be doing the important things, like lounging poolside and figuring out what's for dessert.

If you'd like to take your greens game up a notch and wow your guests with minimal effort—or just get the kids to eat some farm fresh veggies—these simple salad recipes will do the trick. We're got the classic crowd-pleasers, like summer squash and cobb salads, sweet-and-savory fruit options (watermelon!), plus other fresh takes and recipe upgrades.

