23 Rotisserie Chicken Dinner Ideas That Are Quick and Easy

By Real Simple
Updated August 19, 2021
Credit: Getty Images

The secret ingredient to getting dinner on the table fast? Rotisserie chicken. Try one of these quick dinners with rotisserie chicken, which can be put together in minutes.

Chicken Potpie Empanadas

Refrigerated pie dough helps you pull together this quick dinner with rotisserie chicken. 

Cobb Salad With Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopping the veggies is the most time-intensive part of this super easy rotisserie chicken dish.

Chicken Tacos

No need for takeout tacos—you can whip up these rotisserie-chicken tacos in no time flat.

Chicken and Dill Souvlaki

Dill and cucumbers add a touch of freshness to this Greek chicken dish.

Chicken and Potatoes With Mustard Vinaigrette

Looking for fresh dinner recipes with rotisserie chicken? A mustard vinaigrette brightens up this simple dish.

Chicken Quesadilla Pie

This flavorful rotisserie chicken dish comes together in under 45 minutes. 

Southwestern Chicken Soup

This flavorful soup can be on your table in just under 15 minutes, thanks to jarred salsa verde and rotisserie chicken.

Roast Chicken With Grape and Blue Cheese Salad

Cooling grapes and chicken combine for the perfect no-cook summer dinner.

Chicken Curry in a Hurry

Skip the long simmer—without sacrificing flavor—for this tasty chicken curry.

Chicken Salad With Herbs and Radicchio

This flavorful (and healthy) take on chicken salad is perfectly paired with radicchio.

Chicken Posole

Clocking in at 30 minutes from start to finish, this hearty chicken posole is the perfect quick and easy dinner.

Chicken Niçoise Salad

Swap rotisserie chicken for tuna for a fresh take on the classic Niçoise salad. 

Buttermilk Chicken and Tomato Salad

Looking for super-quick dinner recipes with rotisserie chicken? This one comes together in less than five minutes.

Cajun Chicken and Rice

This flavorful rotisserie chicken recipe has Southern flair. 

Chicken, Pesto, and Fried Egg Pizza

One of the easiest rotisserie chicken dinners to make is this fun and festive pizza dish, seasoned with flavorful pesto. 

Rotisserie BBQ Chicken Salad

A hearty dinner salad is the perfect way to feature a rotisserie chicken. 

Greek Lemon Soup With Chicken

This classic Greek dish is a perfect for utilizing leftover egg yolks—and a cup and a half of rotisserie chicken. 

Chicken and Quinoa Burritos

This super quick and easy rotisserie chicken recipe makes for a delicious dinner—or an easy-to-pack lunch.

Chicken and Gruyère Turnovers

This may look like one of the fanciest dinners to make with rotisserie chicken, but it requires only a few ingredients and 20 minutes of cooking time.

Chicken and Tortellini Soup

This fresh alternative to chicken noodle soup is one of the easiest-to-make rotisserie chicken dishes.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

A spicy Buffalo-style chicken sandwich comes together in just a few minutes. Add a little bleu cheese on top to counteract the heat.

Gingery Peanut Noodles With Chicken

This Asian-style noodle dish features shredded rotisserie chicken and diced veggies with a spicy peanut sauce. 

Parmesan Pasta With Chicken and Rosemary

This five-ingredient rotisserie chicken dinner comes together in just 15 minutes. 

