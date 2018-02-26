Rosé Cider Is the Hottest Drink of Summer 2018

Rosé? So two years ago. This summer, shake up the wine routine with rosé cider, a regional trend that's just gone national.

You already sip on your glass of rosé like it’s nobody’s business. In fact, you love it so much that you weren’t letting sweater weather get in between you and your rosé. But this year, thanks to cider breweries everyone's favorite pink-hued drink will be rosé cider. We've tried it and liked it so much we thought we'd pass along the recommendation.

Rosé cider has many of those same attributes we love in rosé wine: It’s light, refreshing, and fruit-forward. Much like wine, cider is also produced from fruit that is harvested and then fermented. Though the drink has been around for a couple of summers, most notably from the Wölffer Estate vineyard on New York's Long Island, it's now making its way into your local grocery store.

Cider makers at Angry Orchard found the perfect balance when experimenting at their Cidery in New York’s Hudson Valley. Using a unique red flesh apple from France called Amour Rouge (so romantic!) and blending it with the juices of six other apple varieties and hibiscus, they landed on a rosy-hued cider that will keep cider and wine drinkers satisfied. This cider is similar to a semi-dry wine. We'll start drinking it now, but we’re counting the days until we can enjoy it outdoors.

Another grocery store favorite to look for is Crispin Rosé, brewed with real rose petals, apple and pears. It's not too sweet and finishes dry just like our favorite rosés. Also coming in a six-pack, it's great for entertaining and sharing. That is, unless you don’t want to share. We'd totally understand.

U.K. favorite Strongbow, too, has released a rosé cider. It's semi-dry with a hint of color from red-fleshed apples. It will be available in a six-pack, 12-pack, as part of Strongbow's variety 12-pack, and even in mini-cans for a limited time.

Cider spritz innovator Shacksbury has also launched a cider rosé. This one is made with 100% fresh pressed apples from Vermont. After the fruit is fermented, the cider ages on local grape skins which adds to the flavor, color, and even tannins (see, like wine!). Delicious it is, but the packaging is also a stunner.

And while it's not a hard cider per say, it's worth putting Rhinegeist's Bubbles on your radar. It's a Cidergeist rosé ale made with apples, peach, and cranberry. The cranberry gives it the rosy hue and adds a little tartness.

