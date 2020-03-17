These Are the Kitchen Staples We're Stocking up on—Plus 25 Family-Friendly Recipes You Can Make With Them
Keep these essential ingredients on hand and you'll have the makings for endless easy, delicious dinners.
Cooking at home is made simpler, speedier, and so much more pleasant when you're stocked up. Here, we're covering the foods that you'll want to have on hand at all times; those that your arm practically reaches for on autopilot (thank goodness for muscle memory) as soon as you walk into your kitchen.
Below are 40 essential ingredients—we organized them by pantry, fridge, and freezer—that put in major overtime, along with 25 easy-to-make recipes you can make with them. If you spot an ingredient you're lacking (or that the grocery store is sold out of), don't sweat it. You can either omit it, or find a simple substitute in this guide, or this one for baking substitutions.
Pantry Staples
- Brown rice, quinoa, farro, and/or barley
- Lentils
- Pasta
- Polenta
- Potatoes, sweet potatoes
- Onions and garlic
- Canned beans
- Canned broth
- Bread crumbs
- Red or white wine
- Jarred marinara sauce
- Canned tomatoes
- Nuts and nut butter
- Balsamic vinegar
- Nutritional yeast
- Olive oil
- Salt, pepper, and spices
Refrigerator Staples
- Fresh herbs of choice
- Mixed greens and/or kale
- Cabbage
- Mushrooms
- Ginger
- Carrots
- Beets
- Lemons, limes, and other citrus fruits
- Parmesan
- Butter
- Hummus
- Sour cream
- Eggs
- Dijon mustard
- Milk or non-dairy milk alternatives
- Cheeses of choice
Freezer Staples
- Mixed berries
- Frozen vegetables (broccoli, peas, spinach, cauliflower)
- Tortillas
- Bread
- Shrimp
- Salmon
- Chicken breasts, thighs, and/or whole chicken
Here are 25 easy recipes you can make using these ingredients.
Soups
- Red Lentil Squash Soup With Lemon
- Curried Cauliflower Soup
- Whole-Grain Minestrone With Parmesan Crisps
- Red Cabbage and Beet Borscht
- Peruvian-Style Chicken Soup With Cilantro and Lime
- Spiced Lentil Soup With Walnuts and Cilantro
High-Protein Mains
- Slow-Roasted Citrus Salmon
- Greek Chicken and Potatoes
- Polenta Pizza With Swiss Chard and Ricotta
- Slow Cooker Coq au Vin
- Vegetarian Tacos With Sweet Potatoes and Corn
- Crunchy Skillet Eggs With Herbs
- Mole-Spiced Black Bean and Quinoa Bowl
- Toasted Garlic-Butter Shrimp
Pasta and Rice Dishes
- Shrimp Linguine With Chorizo
- Roasted Broccoli Pesto Pasta
- Barley Risotto and Purple Slaw
