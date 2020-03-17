These Are the Kitchen Staples We're Stocking up on—Plus 25 Family-Friendly Recipes You Can Make With Them

Image zoom Getty Images

Cooking at home is made simpler, speedier, and so much more pleasant when you're stocked up. Here, we're covering the foods that you'll want to have on hand at all times; those that your arm practically reaches for on autopilot (thank goodness for muscle memory) as soon as you walk into your kitchen.

Below are 40 essential ingredients—we organized them by pantry, fridge, and freezer—that put in major overtime, along with 25 easy-to-make recipes you can make with them. If you spot an ingredient you're lacking (or that the grocery store is sold out of), don't sweat it. You can either omit it, or find a simple substitute in this guide, or this one for baking substitutions.

Pantry Staples

Brown rice, quinoa, farro, and/or barley

Lentils

Pasta

Polenta

Potatoes, sweet potatoes

Onions and garlic

Canned beans

Canned broth

Bread crumbs

Red or white wine

Jarred marinara sauce

Canned tomatoes

Nuts and nut butter

Balsamic vinegar

Nutritional yeast

Olive oil

Salt, pepper, and spices

Refrigerator Staples

Fresh herbs of choice

Mixed greens and/or kale

Cabbage

Mushrooms

Ginger

Carrots

Beets

Lemons, limes, and other citrus fruits

Parmesan

Butter

Hummus

Sour cream

Eggs

Dijon mustard

Milk or non-dairy milk alternatives

Cheeses of choice

Freezer Staples

Mixed berries

Frozen vegetables (broccoli, peas, spinach, cauliflower)

Tortillas

Bread

Shrimp

Salmon

Chicken breasts, thighs, and/or whole chicken

