6 Holiday Potluck Recipes
If You’re Asked to Bring an Appetizer
Shrimp With Spiced Cocktail Sauce
For a twist on a classic, serve cooked shrimp with homemade sauce jazzed up with ginger, garlic, cumin, and cilantro. You can make the sauce up to 2 days in advance.
If You’re Asked to Bring Greens
Escarole Salad With Walnuts and Parmesan
A light, refreshing break from all that rich holiday food. Toss with dressing just before serving.
If You’re Asked to Bring Bread
No-Knead Onion Rolls
Fluffy pull-apart rolls can be made up to 1 day in advance. Serve them at room temperature or warm in the oven for a few minutes before serving if desired.
If You’re Asked to Bring a Side Dish
Roasted Butternut Squash With Mustard Vinaigrette
Great warmed up or served at room temperature.
If You’re Asked to Bring a Main Dish
Sausage, Cauliflower, and Kale Potpie
Comforting and rustic, and you can make it a day in advance.
If You’re Asked to Bring Dessert
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Bake this rich, decadent cake up to 2 days in advance. Before serving, bring to room temperature and dust with confectioners’ sugar.
