6 Holiday Potluck Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated November 15, 2017
Jonny Valiant
Whether your assignment for an everyone-pitches-in meal is a salad, a side, or a main dish, you can find an easy recipe here.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

If You’re Asked to Bring an Appetizer

Jonny Valiant

Shrimp With Spiced Cocktail Sauce
For a twist on a classic, serve cooked shrimp with homemade sauce jazzed up with ginger, garlic, cumin, and cilantro. You can make the sauce up to 2 days in advance.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

If You’re Asked to Bring Greens

Jose Picayo

Escarole Salad With Walnuts and Parmesan
A light, refreshing break from all that rich holiday food. Toss with dressing just before serving.

Get the recipe.

3 of 6

If You’re Asked to Bring Bread

Con Poulos

No-Knead Onion Rolls
Fluffy pull-apart rolls can be made up to 1 day in advance. Serve them at room temperature or warm in the oven for a few minutes before serving if desired.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 6

If You’re Asked to Bring a Side Dish

Jose Picayo

Roasted Butternut Squash With Mustard Vinaigrette
Great warmed up or served at room temperature.

Get the recipe.

5 of 6

If You’re Asked to Bring a Main Dish

Jonny Valiant

Sausage, Cauliflower, and Kale Potpie
Comforting and rustic, and you can make it a day in advance.

Get the recipe.

6 of 6

If You’re Asked to Bring Dessert

José Picayo

Flourless Chocolate Cake
Bake this rich, decadent cake up to 2 days in advance. Before serving, bring to room temperature and dust with confectioners’ sugar.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple