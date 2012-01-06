6 Creative Popcorn Recipes
Quentin Bacon
Try one of these delicious takes on standard buttered kernels for your next movie night or awards show party.
Popcorn With Brown Butter and Parmesan
Quentin Bacon
Browning the butter brings out its warm, nutty flavors; Parmesan adds a salty, cheesy bite.
Get the recipe.
Garlic Oil and Pecorino Popcorn
Brian Henn
Give microwave popcorn an instant upgrade by tossing with grated cheese and olive oil infused with fresh garlic.
Get the recipe.
Caramel Corn
Christopher Baker
You can make this addictive sweet treat up to a week in advance—just store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Get the recipe.
Nutted Popcorn
Evan Sklar
A mix of nuts and seeds makes this snack extra hearty, while chili powder, cinnamon, and sugar lend a sweet and spicy kick.
Get the recipe.
Twizzlers-Popcorn Snack Mix
Kana Okada
Dress up store-bought caramel corn with chewy candy and toasted pecans for an unexpected snack in minutes.
Get the recipe.
Marshmallow Popcorn Bars
John Kernick
Use popcorn instead of crispy rice cereal for a tasty (and easy) twist on a classic kids’ treat.
Get the recipe.
