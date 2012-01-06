6 Creative Popcorn Recipes

March 04, 2015
Quentin Bacon
Try one of these delicious takes on standard buttered kernels for your next movie night or awards show party.
Popcorn With Brown Butter and Parmesan

Quentin Bacon

Browning the butter brings out its warm, nutty flavors; Parmesan adds a salty, cheesy bite.

Garlic Oil and Pecorino Popcorn

Brian Henn

Give microwave popcorn an instant upgrade by tossing with grated cheese and olive oil infused with fresh garlic.

Caramel Corn

Christopher Baker 

You can make this addictive sweet treat up to a week in advance—just store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Nutted Popcorn

Evan Sklar

A mix of nuts and seeds makes this snack extra hearty, while chili powder, cinnamon, and sugar lend a sweet and spicy kick.

Twizzlers-Popcorn Snack Mix

Kana Okada

Dress up store-bought caramel corn with chewy candy and toasted pecans for an unexpected snack in minutes.

Marshmallow Popcorn Bars

John Kernick

Use popcorn instead of crispy rice cereal for a tasty (and easy) twist on a classic kids’ treat.

