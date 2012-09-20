15 Best Pear Recipes

September 28, 2017
José Picayo

For a true taste of fall, whip up one of these savory or sweet pear dishes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Pears With Blue Cheese and Prosciutto

Mikkel Vang
These elegant party appetizers take just 10 minutes to prepare.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Arugula and Pear Salad With Maple Vinaigrette

Sang An
Peppery arugula pairs well with tangy blue cheese and juicy pears.

Get the recipe.

3 of 16

Frisée Salad With Pears and Manchego

Con Poulos
Thinly sliced pears add a sweetness that contrasts with the piquant mustard dressing.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement

4 of 16

Pear and Bacon Grilled Cheese

James Wojcik
Perk up ordinary grilled cheese with salty bacon, sliced pears, and a dollop of jam.

Get the recipe.

5 of 16

Prosciutto-Wrapped Pork With Sweet Potatoes and Pears

 Quentin Bacon
Tender caramelized sweet potatoes and pears add warm fall flavors.

Get the recipe.

6 of 16

Orange-Glazed Chicken With Pears

David Prince
Simmer soy sauce, white vinegar, sugar, and ginger until slightly thickened to create an easy sauce for the sautéed chicken and cooked pears.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Fennel-Crusted Pork Loin With Roasted Potatoes and Pears

Beatriz da Costa
A fennel-garlic rub gives the pork an aromatic boost balanced out by the roasted vegetables and fruit.

Get the recipe.

8 of 16

Peanut Noodles With Chicken and Pears

Elizabeth Zeschin
Crisp, juicy pears offset the creamy, nutty noodles.

Get the recipe.

9 of 16

Poached Pears

Marcus Nilsson
Simmer whole pears in a mixture of red wine, lemon juice, orange juice, sugar, and spices until they become tender and absorb all the delicious flavors.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Oven Pear Pancake 

David Prince
More of a dessert than a breakfast, this non-traditional pancake features a custard-like center with a browned cinnamon-sugar topping.

Get the recipe.

11 of 16

Gingersnap-Pear Cheesecake

Sang An
Ginger-spiked pear slices enhance the flavor of the buttery gingersnap crust.

Get the recipe.

12 of 16

Pear and Apricot Tart

José Picayo
Impress guests with this beautiful fruit tart that’s much easier to make than it looks.

Get the recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Apple-Pear Galette

Miha Matei
The freeform crust is easy to shape and gives the dessert a rustic, homey appeal.

Get the recipe.

14 of 16

Pear Bread Pudding

David Prince
Add cut-up pears to a classic dessert for a delicious fall variation.

Get the recipe.

15 of 16

Pressed-Crust Pear Tart

Beatriz da Costa

Arrange the pears facing alternate ways for the prettiest presentation.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement