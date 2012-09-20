15 Best Pear Recipes
José Picayo
For a true taste of fall, whip up one of these savory or sweet pear dishes.
Pears With Blue Cheese and Prosciutto
Mikkel Vang
These elegant party appetizers take just 10 minutes to prepare.
Get the recipe.
Arugula and Pear Salad With Maple Vinaigrette
Sang An
Peppery arugula pairs well with tangy blue cheese and juicy pears.
Get the recipe.
Frisée Salad With Pears and Manchego
Con Poulos
Thinly sliced pears add a sweetness that contrasts with the piquant mustard dressing.
Get the recipe.
Pear and Bacon Grilled Cheese
James Wojcik
Perk up ordinary grilled cheese with salty bacon, sliced pears, and a dollop of jam.
Get the recipe.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Pork With Sweet Potatoes and Pears
Quentin Bacon
Tender caramelized sweet potatoes and pears add warm fall flavors.
Get the recipe.
Orange-Glazed Chicken With Pears
David Prince
Simmer soy sauce, white vinegar, sugar, and ginger until slightly thickened to create an easy sauce for the sautéed chicken and cooked pears.
Get the recipe.
Fennel-Crusted Pork Loin With Roasted Potatoes and Pears
Beatriz da Costa
A fennel-garlic rub gives the pork an aromatic boost balanced out by the roasted vegetables and fruit.
Get the recipe.
Peanut Noodles With Chicken and Pears
Elizabeth Zeschin
Crisp, juicy pears offset the creamy, nutty noodles.
Get the recipe.
Poached Pears
Marcus Nilsson
Simmer whole pears in a mixture of red wine, lemon juice, orange juice, sugar, and spices until they become tender and absorb all the delicious flavors.
Get the recipe.
Oven Pear Pancake
David Prince
More of a dessert than a breakfast, this non-traditional pancake features a custard-like center with a browned cinnamon-sugar topping.
Get the recipe.
Gingersnap-Pear Cheesecake
Sang An
Ginger-spiked pear slices enhance the flavor of the buttery gingersnap crust.
Get the recipe.
Pear and Apricot Tart
José Picayo
Impress guests with this beautiful fruit tart that’s much easier to make than it looks.
Get the recipe.
Apple-Pear Galette
Miha Matei
The freeform crust is easy to shape and gives the dessert a rustic, homey appeal.
Get the recipe.
Pear Bread Pudding
David Prince
Add cut-up pears to a classic dessert for a delicious fall variation.
Get the recipe.
Pressed-Crust Pear Tart
Beatriz da Costa
Arrange the pears facing alternate ways for the prettiest presentation.
Get the recipe.
