15 Perfect Peak-Summer Peach Recipes
It’s officially stone fruit season and we couldn't be more thrilled. Peach pies, crisps, cobblers, stone fruit salads—we’ll take it all. Under one condition: the peaches have to be soft, sweet, and juicy. Drippy chin and hands fully covered or don't even bother.
As far as fruit goes, peaches are incredibly versatile. They taste great alongside fish, cheese, yogurt, iced tea, cocktails, and of course, butter and sugar. Here, you'll find delicious ideas for savory summer fruit recipes—from pork chops to burrata—plus plenty of sweet peach desserts, drinks, and more.
BYOB = bring your own bib!
Peach and Arugula Salad With Burrata
Normally it’s desserts that are called a showstopper, but this gorgeous green, orange, and red salad might just take the cake. It’s pretty, colorful, and full of fresh, summertime flavors, including peppery arugula, juicy peaches and a zingy herb oil that might just become a kitchen staple. Save any extra oil to drizzle on soup, toss with grains, or stir into scrambled eggs. Burrata will add a heavenly creaminess to this salad, but fresh mozzarella works deliciously, too. And, if you’re vegetarian, you can skip the prosciutto.
Get the recipe: Peach and Arugula Salad With Burrata
Peach Iced Tea
This peach iced tea is the one to beat all others—thanks to its real peach flavor, not the fake, bottled kind and sweetened naturally thanks to the peaches and honey. This recipe relies on dried peaches, which you’ll rehydrate in a warm honey-infused water along with classic English breakfast tea. It’s the taste of summer in the 90s, brought back to you with even more deliciousness, that's better-for-you than the sugar-packed iced teas commonly seen. Pro tip: chop the dried peaches before steeping—they’ll release more peach flavor, and it doesn’t matter what they look like since you’ll discard them, anyway.
Get the recipe: Peach Iced Tea
Vanilla Peaches in Rosé
Knew party trick alert: use your grill like a stove to simmer up a flavorful syrup to soak your favorite summer fruit. Try peaches, apricots, nectarines or berries (or a combination!). If you can’t find vanilla bean a splash of pure vanilla extract will do. Just don’t skip the vanilla ice cream. Got extra syrup? Shake it up with vodka or rum and ice for an easy cocktail.
Get the recipe: Vanilla Peaches in Rosé
Grilled Pork Chops with Peach-Parsley Salad
A grill is the gift that keeps on giving for easy summer dinners, as in the case of this easy pork chop recipe. The pork chops get a perfect sear thanks to patting dry before you add them to the hot, oiled grill grates, and—bonus!—there’s no smoky kitchen to worry about after. You’ll serve the chops with a peppery arugula and stone-fruit salad; a perfect savory-sweet dinner pairing. Peaches and apricots are called for here, but any in-season stone fruit like plums or nectarines would taste great alongside.
Get the recipe: Grilled Pork Chops with Peach-Parsley Salad
Mini Spiced Rum Peach Pies
These mini pies are the solution for when you’re stuffed after dinner, but still craving a fruity dessert. Sink your teeth into the baked, gooey peaches with the delicate crunch of the flaky pastry shell. The best part? These six mini pies will be ready in only an hour.
Get the recipe: Mini Spiced Rum Peach Pies
Blackened Tilapia With Peach-Tomato Salad
This easy fish dinner recipe is perfect for relaxed summer nights. It comes together in just 25 minutes so that you can spend more time enjoying the good weather and less time over a hot stove. The spice rub for the tilapia might become a family favorite: there’s thyme, celery salt, and cayenne, resulting in a savory-spicy flavor explosion, which is balanced by the peach and tomato salad. If you tend to get heartburn from raw red onion, let it soak in the lime juice and salt for at least 15 minutes before serving. Serve with cold rosé or a light beer like pilsner or lager.
Get the recipe: Blackened Tilapia With Peach-Tomato Salad
Kombucha Peach Julep
Whether it’s the Kentucky Derby or just a laid back afternoon, this cocktail is in it to win it. The combination of fresh muddled mint, peach juice, and ginger simple syrup gets first place in our book.
Get the recipe: Peach Julep With Kombucha
Peach Crisp
Throwing together a fruit crisp is one of the best summer activities. Use whatever juicy fruit you find at the farm stand. Berries, nectarines and plums are all delicious and can easily be substituted for the peaches in this classic version.
Get the recipe: Peach Crisp
Chicken Legs With Peach, Shallot, and Watercress Salad
Adding fresh mint to this salad’s vinaigrette gives it an unexpected burst of flavor. When you cook the chicken, you’ll be left with a pan full of drippings, which are delicious drizzled over each plate.
Get the recipe: Chicken Legs With Peach, Shallot, and Watercress Salad
Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Peach-Mint Chutney
Here’s an easy and original summer dinner to add to the weeknight agenda: rounds of grilled pork tenderloin with a spicy, minty, and sweet chutney that brings the heat (and flavor) to balance the smoky meat.
Get the recipe: Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Peach-Mint Chutney
Peach and Ginger Shrub
This fruity cocktail is delicious any way you serve it. We like it with appetizers, grilled pork chops, or as a standalone refreshment on hot summer days. Opt for ripe peaches, which will blend more easily.
Get the recipe: Peach and Ginger Shrub
Peaches and Cream Tart
Cool and creamy and packed with juicy fruit, this simple custard tart highlights fresh peaches as the peak of the season.
Get the recipe: Peaches and Cream Tart
Creamy Iced Chai Tea and Gingery Peach Cooler
Use ginger ale along with grated fresh ginger for a double dose of flavor.
Get the recipe: Creamy Iced Chai Tea and Gingery Peach Cooler
Peach French Toast
When the summer is producing its best stone fruits, use the juicy peaches to make an unforgettable skillet-cooked French toast. Peach wedges are tenderized in a mix of brown sugar and butter, then tucked between two slices of sourdough bread. Lastly, the egg-soaked toast sandwiches are finished off in a buttery skillet until they’re golden brown on the outside with the tender, fruity filling inside.
Get the Recipe: Peach French Toast
Roasted Pork Chops and Peaches
Pork chops and peaches? Trust us, you'll be making this again and again. Peaches cooked with onion and white wine vinegar is an unexpectedly delicious addition to roasted pork chops.
Get the recipe: Roasted Pork Chops and Peaches