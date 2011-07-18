15 Perfect Peak-Summer Peach Recipes 

It’s officially stone fruit season and we couldn't be more thrilled. Peach pies, crisps, cobblers, stone fruit salads—we’ll take it all. Under one condition: the peaches have to be soft, sweet, and juicy. Drippy chin and hands fully covered or don't even bother.

As far as fruit goes, peaches are incredibly versatile. They taste great alongside fish, cheese, yogurt, iced tea, cocktails, and of course, butter and sugar. Here, you'll find delicious ideas for savory summer fruit recipes—from pork chops to burrata—plus plenty of sweet peach desserts, drinks, and more.

BYOB = bring your own bib!

RELATED: The Best Way to Pick (and Store) a Perfectly Ripe Peach