Easy Pasta Salad Recipes
Levi Brown
Eight quick, tasty pasta salad ideas for backyard parties or weeknight sides.
Pasta Salad With Salami and Celery
Levi Brown
Perfect for a picnic, this salad stars meaty salami paired with celery for freshness and crunch.
Pasta Salad With Shrimp, Corn, and Tarragon
Levi Brown
Add a luxurious touch to plain pasta with cooked shrimp, sweet corn, and a little mayonnaise.
Pasta Salad With Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Chilies
Levi Brown
A thinly sliced red pepper adds heat to the mild goat cheese and juicy tomatoes.
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Paul Sirisalee
Liven up any picnic or barbecue with this zingy salad, which features ripe tomatoes paired with lemon, anchovy fillets, and capers.
Pesto Chicken Pasta Salad
Paul Sirisalee
Chopped kalamata olives give this hearty meal-in-a-bowl a briny bite.
Roasted Cherry Tomato and Ricotta Pasta Salad
Sang An
Roast the tomatoes to make them soft and extra sweet.
Parmesan Pasta Salad
David Tsay
You need minimal ingredients to create this crowd-pleasing side—pasta shells, tomatoes, cheese, and chives.
Pasta Salad With Salami and Mozzarella
Charles Masters
Dress up short pasta with salami, chopped spinach, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella.