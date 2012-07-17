Easy Pasta Salad Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated April 25, 2016
Levi Brown
Eight quick, tasty pasta salad ideas for backyard parties or weeknight sides.
1 of 8

Pasta Salad With Salami and Celery

Levi Brown

Perfect for a picnic, this salad stars meaty salami paired with celery for freshness and crunch.

Get the recipe.

2 of 8

Pasta Salad With Shrimp, Corn, and Tarragon

Levi Brown

Add a luxurious touch to plain pasta with cooked shrimp, sweet corn, and a little mayonnaise.

Get the recipe.

3 of 8

Pasta Salad With Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Chilies

Levi Brown

A thinly sliced red pepper adds heat to the mild goat cheese and juicy tomatoes.

Get the recipe.

4 of 8

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Paul Sirisalee

Liven up any picnic or barbecue with this zingy salad, which features ripe tomatoes paired with lemon, anchovy fillets, and capers.

Get the recipe.

5 of 8

Pesto Chicken Pasta Salad

Paul Sirisalee

Chopped kalamata olives give this hearty meal-in-a-bowl a briny bite.

Get the recipe.

6 of 8

Roasted Cherry Tomato and Ricotta Pasta Salad

Sang An

Roast the tomatoes to make them soft and extra sweet.

Get the recipe.

7 of 8

Parmesan Pasta Salad

David Tsay

You need minimal ingredients to create this crowd-pleasing side—pasta shells, tomatoes, cheese, and chives.

Get the recipe.

8 of 8

Pasta Salad With Salami and Mozzarella

Charles Masters

Dress up short pasta with salami, chopped spinach, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella.

Get the recipe.

By Real Simple