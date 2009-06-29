19 Perfect Pasta Dishes You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Few pantry staples are as crowd-pleasing as pasta, and we have the recipes to prove it. From kids to college students to Tuscans and everyone in between, pasta is always the right answer when someone asks, “What’s for dinner?”

Why? Because pasta pairs well with so many different foods, flavor profiles, and types of cuisine. Here, we've rounded up 19 deliciously simple pasta recipes. Options included range from crowd-pleasing classics like decadent macaroni and cheese and linguine with garlic and soppressata to fresh takes on pasta salads (eggplant!) and healthier spins on nonna's noodle dishes.

Remember, cooking pasta with the just-right texture—meaning chewy and firm without a hint of mushiness, also known as al dente—takes technique. We've outlined the best way to do it here.

Whatever type of noodle dish inspires your palette, we promise you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in minutes with these easy pasta recipes.

