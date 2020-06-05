6 Things You Should Always Avoid Doing With Your Olive Oil

Your olive oil will be in the best condition when you avoid storing it near heat, oxygen, light, and age, also known as “HOLA.” These natural enemies of olive oil can quickly turn your bottle rancid before you even get the chance to use it. You should always make sure to store your oil in an airtight, dark container in a cool area in your kitchen to prevent oxidation and consume it before the expiration date. If you like to transfer your oil to a dispenser, make sure that it's airtight and dark in color to avoid spoilage, too.