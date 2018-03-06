ICYMI: Today is National Oreo Day and one million candy bars are up for grabs.

Oreo Is Giving Away a Million Candy Bars—Here’s How to Get One

Every day seems like there’s some new and exciting national food holiday. We had National Banana Bread Day with the one smart hack you need for baking, and on National Clam Chowder Day we revealed the surprising ingredient for the ultimate chowder. And today, on March 6, it’s not only National Oreo Day, but also Oreo’s birthday, and the cookie is celebrating with a pretty generous giveaway.

In celebration of Oreo’s birthday, its 106th to be exact, the cookie is celebrating in a big way. For one day only, Oreo is giving away more than one million free Chocolate Candy Bars. On March 6, National Oreo Day, starting at 12 a.m. EST all you have to do is head over to OREOBirthdayGiveaway.com and fill in your name and address to be one of the million to get a free candy bar. First come, first serve.

Need fun Oreo recipes in your life right now? We get it. Celebrate with these super easy and out of this world crispy treats or these Oreo-filled cheesecake brownies.

