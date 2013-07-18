10 Recipe Ideas for Mozzarella Cheese

By Real Simple
Updated February 14, 2018
Paul Sirisalee
Say “cheese”! This beloved Italian standby is a happy addition to so many dishes.
Chicken and Olive Bread Panzanella

Paul Sirisalee

Give a traditional Italian salad a new twist with chicken, arugula, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.

Deep-Dish Eggplant Parmesan

Paul Sirisalee

Using fresh mozzarella lightens up this classic crowd-pleasing casserole that’s baked, not fried.

Steak and Swiss Chard Panini

Paul Sirisalee

Sandwich wilted chard, seared steak, and melted mozzarella between soft rolls for a sophisticated yet simple meal.

Pasta With Sausage and Mozzarella

Paul Sirisalee

Red pepper flakes and browned Italian sausage spice up fettuccine.

Mozzarella, Orzo, and Snap Pea Salad

Paul Sirisalee

Although delicious for dinner, this salad would also be great for a picnic or a backyard barbecue. You can make it up to 8 hours in advance.

Mozzarella, Prosciutto, and Melon Salad With Mint

Paul Sirisalee

Add torn mozzarella to the classic melon-prosciutto combination to create a delicious summer salad.

Classic Margherita Pizza

Paul Sirisalee

Baking the pizza on an oiled pan makes the crust extra golden and delicious.

Sicilian Caprese With Raisins

Paul Sirisalee

Golden raisins, toasted pine nuts, and briny capers ensure this dish is full of sweetness, tang, and crunch.

Corn and Mozzarella Chef’s Salad

Paul Sirisalee
Mozzarella, Salami, and Green Olive Salad

Paul Sirisalee

You can throw together this flavorful no-cook salad in just 15 minutes.

