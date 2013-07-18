10 Recipe Ideas for Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken and Olive Bread Panzanella
Give a traditional Italian salad a new twist with chicken, arugula, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.
Deep-Dish Eggplant Parmesan
Using fresh mozzarella lightens up this classic crowd-pleasing casserole that’s baked, not fried.
Steak and Swiss Chard Panini
Sandwich wilted chard, seared steak, and melted mozzarella between soft rolls for a sophisticated yet simple meal.
Pasta With Sausage and Mozzarella
Red pepper flakes and browned Italian sausage spice up fettuccine.
Mozzarella, Orzo, and Snap Pea Salad
Although delicious for dinner, this salad would also be great for a picnic or a backyard barbecue. You can make it up to 8 hours in advance.
Mozzarella, Prosciutto, and Melon Salad With Mint
Add torn mozzarella to the classic melon-prosciutto combination to create a delicious summer salad.
Classic Margherita Pizza
Baking the pizza on an oiled pan makes the crust extra golden and delicious.
Sicilian Caprese With Raisins
Golden raisins, toasted pine nuts, and briny capers ensure this dish is full of sweetness, tang, and crunch.
Corn and Mozzarella Chef’s Salad
Mozzarella, Salami, and Green Olive Salad
You can throw together this flavorful no-cook salad in just 15 minutes.
