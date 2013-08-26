15 Recipes Featuring Tortillas
Slow-Cooker Tortilla Soup With Pork and Squash
Slow-Cooker Bean and Spinach Enchiladas
Shrimp and Avocado Salad With Crispy Tortillas
A vinaigrette with both orange juice and lime juice lends a bright citrus note that perks up this salad.
Shiitake Mushroom and Potato Enchiladas
Chicken and Chorizo Tacos With Slaw
Roasted Vegetable and Refried Bean Tostadas
This meatless recipe calls for roasted mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers, but you can substitute any combination of vegetables you like. Not a squash fan? Try swapping eggplant for the zucchini. Love sweet corn? Add it in in place of the bell peppers. To ensure there’s gooey cheese in every bite, you’ll melt the Cheddar straight onto the tortillas before topping with the veggies.
Chicken Enchiladas Verde
Chicken and Pepper Fajitas
Creamy Spinach Enchiladas
Beef and Bean Enchiladas With Sautéed Zucchini
Fill corn tortillas with browned ground beef, pinto beans, and grated Cheddar and top with enchilada sauce for a cheesy, family-pleasing dinner.
Bean, Spinach, and Quinoa Burritos
Chicken Tacos With Avocado and Grapefruit Salad
Salmon Tacos With Cabbage Slaw
Serve the cumin-spiced salmon with a quick slaw of thinly sliced red cabbage and chopped avocado.
Grilled Steak With Cilantro Sauce and Creamed Corn
Shredded Pork Tacos
The tender, spiced pork may take a little longer to cook, but it can be made up to 1 day in advance.