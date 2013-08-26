15 Recipes Featuring Tortillas

By Real Simple
Updated September 19, 2013
Whether made from corn or flour, tortillas are a delicious addition to any meal. Tortillas are an essential ingredient in classic dishes from creamy, smoky and saucy enchiladas and tacos, and can add crunch to soups.
Slow-Cooker Tortilla Soup With Pork and Squash

Add the oven-baked tortilla strips to the soup before serving for a crisp garnish.

Slow-Cooker Bean and Spinach Enchiladas

Stuff the tortillas with black beans, chopped spinach, corn, and grated Cheddar for a filling meatless meal.

Shrimp and Avocado Salad With Crispy Tortillas

A vinaigrette with both orange juice and lime juice lends a bright citrus note that perks up this salad.

Shiitake Mushroom and Potato Enchiladas

Umami-rich rehydrated mushrooms give this vegetarian dish a smoky, meaty quality.

Chicken and Chorizo Tacos With Slaw

To give the tortillas an authentic char, set a gas burner to medium low. Using tongs, toast the tortillas one at a time, turning often, until slightly charred and warm.

Roasted Vegetable and Refried Bean Tostadas

This meatless recipe calls for roasted mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers, but you can substitute any combination of vegetables you like. Not a squash fan? Try swapping eggplant for the zucchini. Love sweet corn? Add it in in place of the bell peppers. To ensure there’s gooey cheese in every bite, you’ll melt the Cheddar straight onto the tortillas before topping with the veggies.

Roasted Vegetable and Refried Bean Tostadas

Chicken Enchiladas Verde

Create your own sauce by blending salsa verde, cilantro, and sour cream together and simmering until thickened.

Chicken and Pepper Fajitas

This colorful dish—made with flour tortillas, chicken cutlets, and bell peppers—takes just 20 minutes.

Creamy Spinach Enchiladas

You can assemble these vegetarian enchiladas up to 12 hours ahead.

Beef and Bean Enchiladas With Sautéed Zucchini

Fill corn tortillas with browned ground beef, pinto beans, and grated Cheddar and top with enchilada sauce for a cheesy, family-pleasing dinner.

Bean, Spinach, and Quinoa Burritos

Quick-cooking quinoa provides the protein and the bulk in this filling meatless meal.

Chicken Tacos With Avocado and Grapefruit Salad

Chopped green chilies add a little heat to these crispy tacos.

Salmon Tacos With Cabbage Slaw

Serve the cumin-spiced salmon with a quick slaw of thinly sliced red cabbage and chopped avocado.

Grilled Steak With Cilantro Sauce and Creamed Corn

The piquant sauce—made with chopped cilantro, sliced jalapeño, red wine vinegar, and olive oil—livens up the simply grilled steak.

Shredded Pork Tacos

The tender, spiced pork may take a little longer to cook, but it can be made up to 1 day in advance.

