15 Recipes Featuring Tortillas

This meatless recipe calls for roasted mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers, but you can substitute any combination of vegetables you like. Not a squash fan? Try swapping eggplant for the zucchini. Love sweet corn? Add it in in place of the bell peppers. To ensure there’s gooey cheese in every bite, you’ll melt the Cheddar straight onto the tortillas before topping with the veggies.

Get the recipe: Roasted Vegetable and Refried Bean Tostadas