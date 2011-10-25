10 Mashed Potato Recipe Ideas
Tom Schierlitz
Get 10 creative recipe ideas for everyone’s favorite side dish: mashed potatoes.
Mashed Potatoes With Toasted Garlic and Smoked Paprika
Tom Schierlitz
The paprika gives these potatoes a warm, smoky kick.
Get the recipe.
Mashed Potatoes With Olives and Lemon
Tom Schierlitz
Mashed Potatoes With Bacon and Blue Cheese
Tom Schierlitz
Creamy mashed potatoes get even richer when you mix in pungent blue cheese and crumbled bacon.
Mashed Potatoes With Ricotta and Parmesan
Tom Schierlitz
Mashed Potatoes With Peas and Scallions
Tom Schierlitz
Mashed Potatoes With Carrots and Dill
Tom Schierlitz
Mashed Potatoes With Horseradish and Chives
Tom Schierlitz
For an even spicier kick, substitute finely grated fresh horseradish root for the prepared horseradish.
Get the recipe.
Mashed Potatoes With Mushrooms and Thyme
Tom Schierlitz
Mashed Potatoes With Brown Butter and Sage
Tom Schierlitz
Browned butter adds a delicious nuttiness to the creamy potatoes.
Get the recipe.
Mashed Potatoes With Chipotles and Cheddar
Tom Schierlitz