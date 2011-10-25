10 Mashed Potato Recipe Ideas

By Charlyne Mattox and Emily McKenna
Updated March 29, 2018
Get 10 creative recipe ideas for everyone’s favorite side dish: mashed potatoes.
Mashed Potatoes With Toasted Garlic and Smoked Paprika

The paprika gives these potatoes a warm, smoky kick.

Mashed Potatoes With Olives and Lemon

Lemon zest and quartered olives lend a bright zing and brininess.

Mashed Potatoes With Bacon and Blue Cheese

Creamy mashed potatoes get even richer when you mix in pungent blue cheese and crumbled bacon.

Mashed Potatoes With Ricotta and Parmesan

Ricotta adds a mild creaminess to the potatoes, while the Parmesan lends a salty bite.

Mashed Potatoes With Peas and Scallions

Sweet peas and sliced scallions provide a beautiful shot of color in this side dish.

Mashed Potatoes With Carrots and Dill

The carrots cook along with the potatoes in the pot, saving you time and clean-up effort.

Mashed Potatoes With Horseradish and Chives

For an even spicier kick, substitute finely grated fresh horseradish root for the prepared horseradish.

Mashed Potatoes With Mushrooms and Thyme

To get a head start on this side dish, you can prepare the mushroom-thyme mixture up to 2 days in advance.

Mashed Potatoes With Brown Butter and Sage

Browned butter adds a delicious nuttiness to the creamy potatoes.

Mashed Potatoes With Chipotles and Cheddar

The Cheddar melts as it's mashed in with the warm potatoes, infusing every bite with cheesy goodness.

