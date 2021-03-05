5 Science-Backed Health Benefits of Consuming Maca, According to a RD ​ 

According to a recent study on the benefits of maca and its impact on mood, Ehsani notes that consuming this root can help “reduce anxiety and symptoms of depression in menopausal women.” She also notes that another study on the effects of maca and energy levels found that “cyclists improved the time it took to complete a bike ride after consuming maca extract for a period of 14 days.” Additionally, research on animals has shown potential improvements with learning and memory, however Ehsani notes that more research needs to be done on the subject.