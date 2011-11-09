10 Delicious Lasagna Recipes for the Ultimate One-Dish Meal

Lasagna is the quintessential comforting casserole. The baked pasta dish, filled with layers of wide, flat noodles, meat, vegetables, herbed tomato sauce, and cheese, is always welcome at weeknight dinners, special occasions, or when you have guests over for dinner. It also freezes well, so it’s a great make-ahead option to get ahead in your meal prep or to share with friends or new neighbors.

The classic Italian lasagna typically has pasta, tomato sauce, cooked ground meat (beef and sausage are common), and layers of cheesy mozzarella and creamy ricotta. A final sprinkling of Parmesan and bright parsley finishes it off. But because this lasagna recipe is so well loved, many cooks and creative culinary types have ventured into other flavor profiles for the layered pasta dish. Creamy bechamel sauce replaces tart tomato sauce; sautéed squash and leafy greens are used in place of meat. Convenience foods help speed up the process for weeknight cooking, too.

We collected our favorite lasagna recipes, each with its own unique flavor and cooking method, so you can find the right option or your pasta dinner tonight.