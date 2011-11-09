10 Delicious Lasagna Recipes for the Ultimate One-Dish Meal
Lasagna is the quintessential comforting casserole. The baked pasta dish, filled with layers of wide, flat noodles, meat, vegetables, herbed tomato sauce, and cheese, is always welcome at weeknight dinners, special occasions, or when you have guests over for dinner. It also freezes well, so it’s a great make-ahead option to get ahead in your meal prep or to share with friends or new neighbors.
The classic Italian lasagna typically has pasta, tomato sauce, cooked ground meat (beef and sausage are common), and layers of cheesy mozzarella and creamy ricotta. A final sprinkling of Parmesan and bright parsley finishes it off. But because this lasagna recipe is so well loved, many cooks and creative culinary types have ventured into other flavor profiles for the layered pasta dish. Creamy bechamel sauce replaces tart tomato sauce; sautéed squash and leafy greens are used in place of meat. Convenience foods help speed up the process for weeknight cooking, too.
We collected our favorite lasagna recipes, each with its own unique flavor and cooking method, so you can find the right option or your pasta dinner tonight.
Skillet Spinach Lasagna
For weeknights when you have little time to layer and stack a classic lasagna recipe, you can turn to this one-pot option that cooks on the stovetop. Everything you love from the original is here—pasta, tomato sauce, ricotta, and spinach—but it’s baked into a sliceable skillet pasta that’s every bit as good as the original.
Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna
Some twists on lasagna allow for unique sauces and varied fillings. In this version, the layers of pasta are interspersed with tender mushrooms and silky wilted spinach, and instead of marinara sauce, a luscious cream sauce fills the pasta. It’s easy to make and highly impressive, so use this when you need a dish that impresses.
Slow-Cooker Squash Lasagna
What’s better than a lasagna bubbling away in your oven while you prep dinner? One that slowly cooks over several hours so you can complete an afternoon of chores, or even just leisurely reading in the living room. This slow-cooker lasagna recipe uses winter vegetables in the layers, which adds a bit of brightness to the cozy dinner. Ricotta and mozzarella are both here for even more scrumptious flavor and next-level creaminess. Serve with a side salad with a tangy vinaigrette to offset the rich flavors of this unique lasagna choice.
Broccoli and Three-Cheese Lasagna
Broccoli isn’t typical in most lasagna recipes, but the layers of pasta, sauce, and Parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta cheeses brilliantly hide the clever healthful ingredient. Kids and picky eaters will never know. In fact, they’re be so dazzled by the ooey-gooey cheesy layers that they’ll be asking for seconds long before they realize they’re getting a great dose of vitamin C and fiber.
Microwave Lasagna
One of the most agonizing elements of cooking a lasagna is the long wait from the time you pop the feed-a-crowd casserole into the stove and when it’s bubbling and ready for the meal. But you can cook this mixture of cheese, no-boil noodles, marinara sauce, and spinach in the microwave, and it will be ready in just 20 minutes. Just be sure you’re buying a box of no-cook noodles, which are designed for this type of cooking method. Regular lasagna noodles won’t tenderize during the cooking process.
Sweet Pea Lasagna
If you are craving the comforting flavors of lasagna but have little time to spare for layering up a big dish of the pasta, this creamy lasagna recipe is for you. It requires just six convenient ingredients, and it comes together in under 15 minutes. Don’t let the addition of peas surprise you. They’re creamy and sweet, and they pair well with the delicate ricotta against the robust marinara.
Last-Minute Lasagna
This super easy lasagna recipe is so simple to pull together you can do it in mere minutes with just five ingredients. Substitute frozen ravioli for traditional noodles when you need to make this for a quick weeknight meal. A jar of well-seasoned pasta sauce replaces any long-simmering meat sauce. Once you make this dish, it will quickly become a back pocket recipe for when you need a family-friend dinner fast.
Potato "Lasagna"
This pasta-free twist on lasagna has layers of potatoes, tomatoes, spinach, bacon, and cheese. No, it’s not much like the Italian dish you’re used to, but the comforting nature of this dish makes it ideal for brisk fall and winter evenings when you crave supremely decadent dinners.
Slow-Cooker Spinach and Ricotta Lasagna With Romaine Salad
When you don’t have time to prepare dinner, simply layer the ingredients for this lasagna in your slow cooker and walk away. In just four hours, frozen spinach will tenderize and absorb the herb-infused flavors of the sauce. Noodles will soften, too, in the moisture of the spinach and sauce. A crisp green salad is an ideal side dish to finish off this easy weeknight dinner.
Eggplant Lasagna With Herbed Ricotta and Asiago
Cutting carbs? You can replace the pasta in lasagna with thin slices of eggplant. Then layer those veggie sheets with ricotta cheese and pureed tomatoes. This healthy, meatless meal packs in bright homemade tomato sauce and creamy ricotta cheese. It requires a bit more hands-on time—you’ll need to broil the eggplant slices to tenderize them before layering—but the whole dish is ready in just 40 minutes, which still manages to be faster than most lasagna recipes.
