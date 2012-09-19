24 Easy Kale Recipes

By Sue Li
Updated December 12, 2017
Paul Sirisalee
Sick of spinach? Turn over a new leaf and try one of these surprising, tasty sides starring the nutritional powerhouse.
1 of 24

Potato, Kale, and Fennel Hash

Paul Sirisalee

Serve this hearty hash on the side, or top with fried eggs for a satisfying meal.

Get the recipe.

2 of 24

Kale, Radicchio, and Orange Salad

Paul Sirisalee

This salad gets better with time. You can make it up to 1 day in advance.

Get the recipe.

3 of 24

Kale Caesar Salad

Paul Sirisalee

Change up a classic salad by substituting heartier kale; the intensely flavorful dressing helps cut through the green's slight bitterness.

Get the recipe.

4 of 24

Kale and Pepper Stir-Fry

Paul Sirisalee

5 of 24

Kale, Broccoli, and Feta Sauté

Paul Sirisalee

Fold in the crumbled Feta and slivered olives before serving to add a salty, briny bite.

Get the recipe.

6 of 24

Kale and Lentils With Tahini Sauce

Paul Sirisalee

You can easily whip up the no-cook sauce in a minute—just whisk together tahini (sesame paste), lemon juice, olive oil, and water.

Get the recipe.

7 of 24

Lemon-Dill Pilaf With Kale and Chilies

The ingredients for this side dish cook together all in one pot, making cleanup a breeze.

Get the recipe.

8 of 24

Creamy Kale Gratin

Paul Sirisalee

Even kale haters will adore this warm, comforting casserole with a buttery bread crumb topping.

Get the recipe.

9 of 24

Mustardy Kale and Butternut Squash

Paul Sirisalee

This one-pot side features sweet, tender squash and wilted kale with a mild mustard sauce.

Get the recipe.

10 of 24

Sautéed Kale With Apples and Bacon

Paul Sirisalee

The sweet, sautéed apples balance out the salty bacon and bitter greens.

Get the recipe.

11 of 24

Mustardy Kale Salad With Roasted Sweet Potato and Apple

Christina Holmes

Make a quick salad dressing, then add the kale and massage it with your hands to tenderize and coat the leaves.

Get the recipe.

12 of 24

Cheese Ravioli With Kale Pesto and Roasted Carrots

Christopher Baker

Dress up frozen ravioli with lemony kale-almond pesto for a 20-minute dinner the whole family will love.

Get the recipe.

13 of 24

Slow-Cooker Sausage and Kale Stew With Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes

William Brinson

Let your slow-cooker do all of the work to prepare this hearty meal-in-a-bowl.

Get the recipe.

14 of 24

Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna

Paul Sirisalee

Prepare this meatless lasagna up to a day in advance, then pop it in the oven for a ready-made weeknight dinner.

Get the recipe.

15 of 24

Quinoa With Sweet Potatoes, Kale, and Pesto

Anna Williams

Vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will enjoy this filling, protein-rich meal.

Get the recipe.

16 of 24

Moroccan Chicken With Kale and Roasted Squash

Sang An

Bring the flavors of North Africa to your dinner table with this cinnamon, ginger, and coriander-spiced chicken dish.

Get the recipe.

17 of 24

Curried Kale With Coconut

Christopher Baker

Bulk up this 25-minute recipe with chickpeas and rice to transform it from a side dish into a main meal.

Get the recipe.

18 of 24

Whole-Grain Spaghetti With Garlicky Kale and Tomatoes

Hans Gissinger

Toss noodles with a mix of kale, grape tomatoes, roasted almonds, and pecorino cheese for a healthy sauceless pasta dinner.

Get the recipe.

19 of 24

Kale-Apple Smoothie

Grant Cornett

Even if you’re not a fan of kale, this smoothie is worth a try: The apple juice and banana mask the vegetable flavors so effectively, you can use a full cup of the vitamin-rich leafy green.

Get the recipe.

20 of 24

Pasta With Kale and Walnut Pesto

Con Poulos

This unusual pesto sauce can be stored in the fridge for five days or the freezer for three months. When you need a quick meal, just toss the sauce with cooked pasta.

Get the recipe.

21 of 24

Herb-Crusted Chicken With Kale and Pan-Dripping Croutons

Gentl & Hyers

Flavorful homemade croutons and roasted lemons add punch to an otherwise ordinary side salad.

Get the recipe.

22 of 24

Kale and Manchego Frittata With Roasted Potatoes

Christopher Baker

Serve this vegetarian egg dish to guests for a quick and easy brunch.

Get the recipe .

23 of 24

Sausage, Kale and Sweet Potato Hash

Sang An

Break the yolk of a sunny-side-up egg to create a rich, luscious sauce for the sweet potato hash.

Get the recipe.

24 of 24

Sausage, Cauliflower, and Kale Potpie

Jonny Valiant

Use puff pastry to form a tender, flaky crust for your potpie.

Get the recipe.

