24 Easy Kale Recipes
Potato, Kale, and Fennel Hash
Serve this hearty hash on the side, or top with fried eggs for a satisfying meal.
Kale, Radicchio, and Orange Salad
This salad gets better with time. You can make it up to 1 day in advance.
Kale Caesar Salad
Change up a classic salad by substituting heartier kale; the intensely flavorful dressing helps cut through the green's slight bitterness.
Kale and Pepper Stir-Fry
Kale, Broccoli, and Feta Sauté
Fold in the crumbled Feta and slivered olives before serving to add a salty, briny bite.
Kale and Lentils With Tahini Sauce
You can easily whip up the no-cook sauce in a minute—just whisk together tahini (sesame paste), lemon juice, olive oil, and water.
Lemon-Dill Pilaf With Kale and Chilies
The ingredients for this side dish cook together all in one pot, making cleanup a breeze.
Creamy Kale Gratin
Even kale haters will adore this warm, comforting casserole with a buttery bread crumb topping.
Mustardy Kale and Butternut Squash
This one-pot side features sweet, tender squash and wilted kale with a mild mustard sauce.
Sautéed Kale With Apples and Bacon
The sweet, sautéed apples balance out the salty bacon and bitter greens.
Mustardy Kale Salad With Roasted Sweet Potato and Apple
Make a quick salad dressing, then add the kale and massage it with your hands to tenderize and coat the leaves.
Cheese Ravioli With Kale Pesto and Roasted Carrots
Dress up frozen ravioli with lemony kale-almond pesto for a 20-minute dinner the whole family will love.
Slow-Cooker Sausage and Kale Stew With Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes
Let your slow-cooker do all of the work to prepare this hearty meal-in-a-bowl.
Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna
Prepare this meatless lasagna up to a day in advance, then pop it in the oven for a ready-made weeknight dinner.
Quinoa With Sweet Potatoes, Kale, and Pesto
Vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will enjoy this filling, protein-rich meal.
Moroccan Chicken With Kale and Roasted Squash
Bring the flavors of North Africa to your dinner table with this cinnamon, ginger, and coriander-spiced chicken dish.
Curried Kale With Coconut
Bulk up this 25-minute recipe with chickpeas and rice to transform it from a side dish into a main meal.
Whole-Grain Spaghetti With Garlicky Kale and Tomatoes
Toss noodles with a mix of kale, grape tomatoes, roasted almonds, and pecorino cheese for a healthy sauceless pasta dinner.
Kale-Apple Smoothie
Even if you’re not a fan of kale, this smoothie is worth a try: The apple juice and banana mask the vegetable flavors so effectively, you can use a full cup of the vitamin-rich leafy green.
Pasta With Kale and Walnut Pesto
This unusual pesto sauce can be stored in the fridge for five days or the freezer for three months. When you need a quick meal, just toss the sauce with cooked pasta.
Herb-Crusted Chicken With Kale and Pan-Dripping Croutons
Flavorful homemade croutons and roasted lemons add punch to an otherwise ordinary side salad.
Kale and Manchego Frittata With Roasted Potatoes
Serve this vegetarian egg dish to guests for a quick and easy brunch.
Sausage, Kale and Sweet Potato Hash
Break the yolk of a sunny-side-up egg to create a rich, luscious sauce for the sweet potato hash.
Sausage, Cauliflower, and Kale Potpie
Use puff pastry to form a tender, flaky crust for your potpie.
